Blue Ridge Bank Announces New President and Chief Banking Officer

Mr. Shook was most recently President of Middleburg Bank Division of Access National Bank, Chairman and CEO of Middleburg Investment Group, and Chairman of Middleburg Trust Company. Mr. Shook was President and CEO of Middleburg Financial Corporation before its merger with Access National Corporation in 2017. Mr. Shook also served as chairman of the Virginia Bankers Association from 2013-2014.

"Gary is a tremendous addition for Blue Ridge Bank and Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. as we look to the future," said Brian K. Plum, CEO of Blue Ridge Bank and President/CEO of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. "Gary brings incredible experience and success as a proven bank leader who can successfully build and sustain a growing franchise that connects different geographies. I could not be happier about Gary's decision to join us. We are going to accomplish some great things for our shareholders, communities, and employees with Gary's leadership."

Mr. Shook commented, " I am thrilled to be joining Brian Plum and his team at Blue Ridge Bank as we together continue to grow an already strong, high touch community bank into the leader in all of our chosen markets. Additionally, by having my office based in Charlottesville we create a central base of operation for my work while continuing to strengthen our growing presence as a market leader in the region."

Mr. Shook graduated with a BA in Economic History from the University of Virginia. He and his family reside in Warrenton, VA.

About Blue Ridge Bank

Blue Ridge Bank, NA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. a single-bank holding company headquartered in Luray, VA (OTC Pink: BRBS). Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank has additional branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, McGaheysville, Shenandoah, and Stuart. The bank also has mortgage operations in Virginia and North Carolina. Celebrating 125 years as a locally owned, independent community bank, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services. Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bank-announces-new-president-and-chief-banking-officer-300630051.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mybrb.com

