Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

A Year of Return to Profitability and Termination of Consent Order

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $4.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and a net loss of $2.0 million, or ($0.03) per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2025 included after-tax loan fee income of $2.3 million due to the payoff of the Company's largest out-of-market loan, while net income for the fourth and third quarters of 2025 included after-tax income of $0.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively, on the 2024 sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"). For the fourth quarter of 2024, the net loss of $2.0 million included an after-tax loss of $2.0 million on the sale of MSRs.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $15.4 million, or ($0.31) per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. For 2024, the Company reported $3.6 million of after-tax regulatory remediation expenses, while none were reported in 2025.

A Message From Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. President and CEO, G. William "Billy" Beale:

"2025 was a breakthrough year for Blue Ridge! The hard work and progress of the last 30 months was rewarded in November with termination of the January 2024 Consent Order issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC"). The termination of the Consent Order has a cascading impact on the Bank in areas such as borrowing costs, FDIC insurance premiums, and operating costs. It lessens barriers to capital decisions and strategic opportunities. In the quarter, we received regulatory approval to upstream capital from the Bank to pay a special $0.25 per share dividend to our shareholders.

"We continue to make progress in reducing our noninterest expenses. For example, headcount was reduced by over 30% from year-end 2024 to year-end 2025. You will see reductions in consulting and professional fees as well. The result was much improved earnings over the last two years.

"We are disappointed that our loan portfolio continues to contract mostly because of non-footprint loans made under prior management. We are seeing our loan pipeline increase due to the efforts of our relationship management teams. Despite a very competitive market, we are projecting mid-single digit balance sheet growth and positive momentum as we start the new year."

Q4 2025 Highlights

(Comparisons for Fourth Quarter 2025 are relative to Third Quarter 2025 unless otherwise noted.)

Net Income:

Net income for the quarter was $4.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter.

Income before income taxes of $5.4 million for the quarter included a $1.5 million pre-tax recovery of credit losses and $0.4 million of pre-tax income from the 2024 sale of MSRs. The prior quarter income before income taxes of $7.5 million included a $1.8 million pre-tax recovery of credit losses, $0.7 million of pre-tax income on the sale of MSRs, and $3.0 million of pre-tax loan fee income realized upon the payoff of a previously criticized out-of-market loan. The loan fee income resulted from loan modifications in the first quarter of 2025 and was fully realized in the third quarter upon pay off.

Net Interest Income / Net Interest Margin:

Net interest income totaled $18.1 million and $21.9 million for the current and prior quarters of 2025, respectively. Excluding the aforementioned loan fee income in the prior quarter, total interest income decreased by $1.7 million in the current quarter, primarily due to the decline in average balances of interest-earning assets of $54.0 million. Interest expense declined by $0.9 million on a sequential quarter basis, largely driven by lower rates on deposit balances. Net interest margin was 3.04% for the quarter compared to 3.60% for the prior quarter. The aforementioned loan fee income in the prior quarter had a 49-basis-point positive effect on prior quarter net interest margin. Excluding the loan fee income, net interest margin declined 7 basis points from the prior to the current quarter.

Capital:

On October 27, 2025, the Company announced a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock and warrants to purchase common stock totaling approximately $29.1 million. The dividend was paid on November 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2025.

On August 25, 2025, the Company announced the adoption of a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to $15 million of its issued and outstanding common stock. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 802,735 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $4.17 per share totaling $3.4 million. Additionally, the Company repurchased outstanding warrants to purchase 3,229,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $1.90 per warrant totaling $6.1 million.

The ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible total assets was 13.2% 1 , compared to 14.2% 1 at the prior quarter end. Tangible book value per common share ("TBV") was $3.65 1 compared to $4.01 1 at the prior quarter end. The decline was primarily driven by the special cash dividend, including such dividends accrued to warrant holders, and warrants repurchased, partially offset by earnings for the quarter. TBV does not include the effect of performance-based restricted stock awards totaling 3.4 million shares of the Company's common stock, which would negatively affect TBV by $0.13 and $0.16 in the respective quarters.

, compared to 14.2% at the prior quarter end. Tangible book value per common share ("TBV") was $3.65 compared to $4.01 at the prior quarter end. The decline was primarily driven by the special cash dividend, including such dividends accrued to warrant holders, and warrants repurchased, partially offset by earnings for the quarter. TBV does not include the effect of performance-based restricted stock awards totaling 3.4 million shares of the Company's common stock, which would negatively affect TBV by $0.13 and $0.16 in the respective quarters. At December 31, 2025, the Bank's tier 1 leverage ratio, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratio were 13.04%, 18.18%, 18.18%, and 19.16%, respectively, compared to 13.67%, 18.95%, 18.95%, and 19.96%, respectively, at the prior quarter end. Capital ratios for the Company at December 31, 2025 for tier 1 leverage ratio, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratio were 13.81%, 19.22%, 19.22%, and 20.69%, respectively, compared to 14.70%, 20.37%, 20.37%, and 22.02%, respectively, at the prior quarter end. The decline in these ratios for both the Bank and the Company was a result of the aforementioned special cash dividend and share repurchase program activity.

Prior to the termination of the Bank's Consent Order with the OCC effective November 13, 2025, the Bank was required to maintain a minimum tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.00% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.00%. For all quarters in which the Bank was subject to these minimum ratios, which began in the first quarter of 2024, the Bank's tier 1 leverage and total risk-based capital ratios exceeded the minimum capital ratios set forth in the Consent Order.

Asset Quality:

Nonperforming loans, which include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest, improved to $23.8 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at December 31, 2025 compared to $28.6 million, or 1.14% of total assets, at the prior quarter end. The decline in nonperforming loans primarily reflects loan payoffs in the fourth quarter. Nonperforming assets, which includes other real estate owned, were $25.4 million, or 1.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2025 compared to $28.8 million, or 1.15% of total assets, at the prior quarter ended.

The recovery of credit losses of $1.5 million for the current quarter was primarily due to loan portfolio balance reductions of approximately $47.0 million, a $0.9 million recovery on a loan charged off in 2022, and reductions to reserves on individually evaluated loans. The $1.8 million recovery of credit losses in the prior quarter was primarily due to third quarter loan portfolio balance reductions and a $0.8 million partial recovery of a specialty finance loan charged off in a prior year.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 1.04% at December 31, 2025 compared to 1.07% at the prior quarter end. Net loan recoveries were $0.3 million in both the current and prior quarters. The net loan recoveries to average loans outstanding ratio (quarter-to-date annualized) was 0.07% for both the current and prior quarters.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense:

Noninterest income for the quarter was $2.7 million compared to $3.8 million for the prior quarter. Noninterest income in the fourth and third quarters included $0.4 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of reserves released, primarily due to the receipt of additional sales proceeds that were contractually held back from the 2024 sales of MSRs.

Noninterest expense for the quarter was $16.9 million compared to $20.0 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of $3.1 million. This decline was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits expense, largely driven by lower incentives and the continued reduction in headcount. Also contributing to the decline in noninterest expense for the quarter was a $0.9 million decrease in legal and consulting fees. Partially offsetting these declines were higher advertising and marketing expenses, as the Bank has accelerated campaigns to drive growth.

Income Tax:

Income tax expense for the fourth and third quarters was $1.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively, with an effective income tax rate for the same respective periods of 21.2% and 25.3%.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets decreased to $2.43 billion at quarter end from $2.50 billion at the prior quarter end, a reduction of $64.3 million, primarily driven by declines in loans held for investment of $47.0 million and securities available for sale of $8.4 million. Included in the reduction of loans held for investment in the quarter were payoffs and paydowns of approximately $27.8 million of out-of-market loans.

Total deposits decreased to $1.91 billion from $1.95 billion at the prior quarter end, a decline of $39.9 million. Deposits, excluding wholesale deposits, decreased $10.7 million in the fourth quarter. Brokered deposit balances declined $29.2 million in the fourth quarter, as existing brokered time deposits were paid off upon maturity. The ratio of noninterest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was 20.9% and 21.1% as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Total stockholders' equity decreased to $323.7 million from $355.5 million at the prior quarter end, a decline of $31.8 million. The majority of this decline was attributable to the special cash dividend and $6.1 million in repurchases of warrants to purchase common stock, partially offset by $4.2 million of net income for the quarter.

Income Statement:

Net interest income was $18.1 million and $21.9 million for the fourth and third quarters of 2025, compared to $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2025 reflected $3.0 million of fee income related to the payoff of the aforementioned out-of-market loan. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $78.9 million compared to $78.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Average balances of interest-earning assets were $2.38 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $54.0 million to relative to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $353.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. Relative to the prior quarter and the year-ago period, the decrease reflected primarily lower average balances of loans held for investment, loans held for sale, and interest-earning deposits at other banks, partially offset by higher average balances of securities available for sale. The yield on loans held for investment was 5.66% and 6.40% for the fourth and third quarters of 2025, respectively, and 5.83% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fee income from the payoff of the aforementioned out-of-market loan positively affected the yield on loans held for investment in the third quarter of 2025 by 62 basis points.

Average balances of interest-bearing liabilities were $1.70 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $41.9 million relative to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $324.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decline relative to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to maturing wholesale time deposits. The decline in average balances of interest-bearing liabilities relative to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to reductions of wholesale time deposits ($163.8 million) and borrowings ($25.1 million of subordinated debt and $23.9 million of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta).

Cost of funds was 2.54% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 2.65% for the third quarter of 2025, and 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024, while cost of deposits was 2.40%, 2.51%, and 2.86%, for the same respective periods. Cost of deposits, excluding wholesale deposits, was 2.04% for the quarter, compared to 2.13% for the prior quarter, and 2.39% for the year-ago quarter period.

Net interest margin was 3.04% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.60% in the prior quarter and 2.80% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fee income from the aforementioned paid off out-of-market loan had a positive 49 basis point effect on net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the effect of the third quarter loan fee, fourth quarter of 2025 net interest margin declined 7 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.

Recoveries of credit losses of $1.5 million, $1.8 million, and $1.0 million were reported for the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. The recovery of credit losses in the current quarter was due to loan portfolio balance reductions, net loan recoveries, including a $0.9 million recovery on a loan charged off in a prior year, and reductions to reserves on individually evaluated loans. The recovery of credit losses in the prior quarter was primarily due to loan portfolio balance reductions and net loan recoveries, including a $0.8 million partial recovery on a specialty finance loan charged off in a prior year. The recovery of credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected lower reserve needs due to loan portfolio balance reductions, partially offset by charge-offs of the non-guaranteed portion of certain government guaranteed loans and certain purchased loans.

Noninterest income was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Noninterest income in the fourth and third quarters of 2025 included $0.4 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of released reserves associated with the 2024 sales of MSRs. The reserves related to the Company providing certain documentation to the buyers subsequent to the sales in exchange for contractually heldback sales proceeds. All such documentation was delivered, and the heldback sales proceeds were received in 2025. For the year ended December 31, 2025, total noninterest income was $12.8 million compared to $13.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company sold its mortgage division, and as a result, residential mortgage banking income was $0.9 million in 2025 compared to $9.8 million in 2024. Additionally, the Company reported a negative fair value adjustment of $8.5 million in 2024 to write-down an investment in a fintech company compared to a nominal amount reported in 2025.

Noninterest expense decreased $3.1 million from the prior quarter and $8.7 million from the year-ago period. The largest contributor to these declines was lower salaries and employee benefits expense, which was $9.2 million, $11.4 million, and $13.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. The majority of the decline in salaries and employee benefits expense in the current versus prior quarter was due to lower incentives, while lower expense compared to the year-ago period was primarily due to reduced headcount, which declined by 140 employees, or over 30%, since year-end 2024, as the Company transitioned to a more traditional community banking model and remediated the requirements under the now-terminated Consent Order. For the year ended December 31, 2025, total noninterest expense was $81.9 million compared to $113.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Of the $31.9 million decline, $12.0 million was attributable to lower salaries and benefits expense, while $4.7 million, $4.7 million, and $6.4 million was due to lower consulting expense, regulatory remediation expense, and other noninterest expense, respectively. The decline in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily attributable to a reduction in headcount, while the lower consulting, regulatory remediation, and other noninterest expenses were primarily attributable to the remediation of the Consent Order.

Balance Sheet:

Loans held for investment were $1.87 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.91 billion at September 30, 2025, and $2.11 billion at December 31, 2024. The $47.0 million decline relative to the prior quarter end was partially due to payoffs and paydowns of approximately $27.8 million of out-of-market loans. Loans held for investment declined $246.1 million in 2025, primarily attributable to payoffs and paydowns of approximately $119.4 million of out-of-market loans as the Company transitioned to a more traditional community banking model.

Total deposits were $1.91 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $39.9 million and $268.3 million from September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Wholesale deposit balances were $238.7 million and $267.9 million at the end of the fourth and third quarters of 2025, respectively, and $402.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company had secured brokered deposits to enhance liquidity during the fintech BaaS depository operations wind down, which began in the first quarter 2024 and was completed by the end of 2024. Brokered deposits as a percentage of total deposits declined to 12.5% at December 31, 2025 from 18.5% at December 31, 2024. Excluding wholesale deposits, total deposits decreased $10.7 million from September 30, 2025 and $104.5 million from December 31, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 20.9%, 21.1%, and 20.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Excluding brokered deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits represented 23.8%, 24.4%, and 25.5% of total deposits as of the same respective dates.

Subordinated notes were $14.7 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $25.1 million from December 31, 2024. On June 1, 2025, the Company completed the redemption of its $15.0 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated note maturing June 1, 2030. On July 15, 2025, the Company completed a $10.0 million partial redemption of its $25.0 million of subordinated notes maturing October 15, 2029.

the emergence of digital assets and payment stablecoins , and evolving legislative or regulatory frameworks, may alter deposit flows, competition, and credit intermediation. Changes or gaps in these emerging rules could adversely affect the Company's funding, liquidity, or overall financial performance;

potential exposure to fraud , negligence, computer theft, and cyber-crime;

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 (1) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 115,949

$ 173,533 Restricted cash

—

2,459 Federal funds sold

1,851

838 Securities available for sale, at fair value

332,928

312,035 Restricted equity investments

19,016

19,275 Other equity investments

4,910

4,834 Other investments

20,781

19,405 Loans held for sale

14,769

30,976 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs

1,865,717

2,111,797 Less: allowance for credit losses

(19,444)

(23,023) Loans held for investment, net

1,846,273

2,088,774 Accrued interest receivable

10,787

12,537 Premises and equipment, net

21,549

21,394 Right-of-use lease asset

6,637

7,962 Other intangible assets

2,642

3,859 Deferred tax asset, net

22,721

27,312 Other assets

11,776

12,067 Total assets

$ 2,432,589

$ 2,737,260 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 398,541

$ 452,690 Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits

612,648

598,875 Savings

100,346

100,857 Time deposits

799,627

1,027,020 Total deposits

1,911,162

2,179,442 FHLB borrowings

150,000

150,000 Subordinated notes, net

14,716

39,789 Lease liability

7,233

8,613 Other liabilities

25,787

31,628 Total liabilities

2,108,898

2,409,472 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock, no par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; and

91,475,278 and 84,972,610 shares issued and outstanding at December

31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

331,917

322,791 Additional paid-in capital

23,552

29,687 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(659)

17,772 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(31,119)

(42,462) Total stockholders' equity

323,691

327,788 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,432,589

$ 2,737,260



(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements.







Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per common share data)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans

$ 27,529

$ 32,000

$ 33,050 Interest on securities, deposit accounts, and federal funds sold

3,945

4,213

4,882 Total interest income

31,474

36,213

37,932 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

11,597

12,501

16,329 Interest on subordinated notes

294

338

736 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

1,464

1,463

1,742 Total interest expense

13,355

14,302

18,807 Net interest income

18,119

21,911

19,125 Recovery of credit losses - loans

(1,400)

(1,800)

(500) Recovery of credit losses - unfunded commitments

(100)

—

(500) Total recovery of credit losses

(1,500)

(1,800)

(1,000) Net interest income after recovery of credit losses

19,619

23,711

20,125 Noninterest income:











Fair value adjustments of other equity investments

(120)

163

232 Residential mortgage banking income

13

5

1,538 Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs")

(200)

(48)

795 Income (loss) on sale of MSRs

401

737

(2,596) Wealth and trust management

561

458

561 Service charges on deposit accounts

670

725

402 Bank and purchase card, net

499

567

615 Swap transaction fees

282

258

— Other

581

968

1,267 Total noninterest income

2,687

3,833

2,814 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

9,176

11,388

13,246 Occupancy and equipment

1,219

1,190

1,357 Technology and communications

2,077

2,314

2,645 Legal and regulatory filings

556

1,008

626 Advertising and marketing

617

267

231 Audit fees

215

161

1,071 FDIC insurance

421

239

1,139 Intangible amortization

213

223

255 Other contractual services

222

645

1,276 Other taxes and assessments

907

895

747 Regulatory remediation

—

—

273 Other

1,298

1,711

2,774 Total noninterest expense

16,921

20,041

25,640 Income (loss) before income taxes

5,385

7,503

(2,701) Income tax expense (benefit)

1,141

1,900

(698) Net income (loss)

$ 4,244

$ 5,603

$ (2,003) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 0.04

$ 0.06

$ (0.03)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)











For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per common share data)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans

$ 121,413

$ 142,339 Interest on securities, deposit accounts, and federal funds sold

16,360

17,981 Total interest income

137,773

160,320 Interest expense:







Interest on deposits

51,092

69,070 Interest on subordinated notes

2,014

2,414 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

5,806

10,175 Total interest expense

58,912

81,659 Net interest income

78,861

78,661 Recovery of credit losses - loans

(3,900)

(2,900) Recovery of credit losses - unfunded commitments

(100)

(2,200) Total recovery of credit losses

(4,000)

(5,100) Net interest income after recovery of credit losses

82,861

83,761 Noninterest income:







Fair value adjustments of other equity investments

(112)

(8,152) Residential mortgage banking income

860

9,752 Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs")

(385)

629 Income (loss) on sale of MSRs

1,427

(3,607) Wealth and trust management

1,882

2,434 Service charges on deposit accounts

2,573

1,526 Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

33

855 Bank and purchase card, net

2,259

2,060 Swap transaction fees

540

— Other

3,759

8,076 Total noninterest income

12,836

13,573 Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

46,174

58,161 Occupancy and equipment

4,919

5,577 Technology and communications

9,740

10,024 Legal and regulatory filings

2,398

2,050 Advertising and marketing

1,203

933 Audit fees

1,413

3,019 FDIC insurance

2,784

5,463 Intangible amortization

914

1,083 Other contractual services

1,895

6,576 Other taxes and assessments

3,678

3,037 Regulatory remediation

—

4,671 Other

6,804

13,247 Total noninterest expense

81,922

113,841 Income (loss) before income taxes

13,775

(16,507) Income tax expense (benefit)

3,066

(1,122) Net income (loss)

$ 10,709

$ (15,385) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 0.11

$ (0.31)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.



















Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)













































As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per common share data)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Income Statement Data:

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Interest income

$ 31,474

$ 36,213

$ 34,736

$ 35,350

$ 37,932 Interest expense

13,355

14,302

14,895

16,360

18,807 Net interest income

18,119

21,911

19,841

18,990

19,125 Recovery of credit losses

(1,500)

(1,800)

(700)

—

(1,000) Net interest income after recovery of credit losses

19,619

23,711

20,541

18,990

20,125 Noninterest income

2,687

3,833

3,244

3,072

2,814 Noninterest expense

16,921

20,041

22,009

22,951

25,640 Income (loss) before income taxes

5,385

7,503

1,776

(889)

(2,701) Income tax expense (benefit)

1,141

1,900

480

(455)

(698) Net income (loss)

4,244

5,603

1,296

(434)

(2,003) Per Common Share Data:



















Earnings (loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.04

$ 0.06

$ 0.01

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03) Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted

0.05

0.06

0.01

(0.01)

(0.03) Cash dividends per common share

0.25

—

—

—

— Book value per common share

3.68

4.03

3.88

3.86

3.86 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP

3.65

4.01

3.85

3.83

3.83 Balance Sheet Data:



















Total assets

$ 2,432,589

$ 2,496,949

$ 2,555,439

$ 2,685,084

$ 2,737,260 Average assets

2,473,241

2,535,853

2,630,898

2,721,714

2,863,014 Average interest-earning assets

2,383,573

2,437,542

2,525,835

2,620,725

2,736,834 Loans held for investment ("LHFI")

1,865,717

1,912,726

1,978,585

2,059,710

2,111,797 Allowance for credit losses

19,444

20,503

21,974

23,126

23,023 Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans

2,608

2,984

3,388

3,710

3,996 Loans held for sale

14,769

12,819

12,380

23,624

30,976 Securities available for sale, at fair value

332,928

341,354

327,958

325,401

312,035 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

398,541

411,100

432,939

452,590

452,690 Total deposits

1,911,162

1,951,079

2,010,266

2,129,477

2,179,442 Subordinated notes, net

14,716

14,731

24,928

39,773

39,789 FHLB advances

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Average interest-bearing liabilities

1,697,083

1,739,014

1,819,735

1,899,315

2,021,814 Total stockholders' equity

323,691

355,505

344,265

338,289

327,788 Average stockholders' equity

331,888

345,358

339,131

329,684

330,343 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

88,037

88,548

88,258

86,003

78,881 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

99,207

99,384

95,903

86,003

78,881 Outstanding warrants to purchase common stock ` 24,320

27,549

27,674

28,690

31,452 Financial Ratios:



















Return on average assets (1)

0.69 %

0.88 %

0.20 %

-0.06 %

-0.28 % Return on average equity (1)

5.11 %

6.49 %

1.53 %

-0.53 %

-2.43 % Total loan to deposit ratio

98.4 %

98.7 %

99.0 %

97.8 %

98.3 % Held for investment loan-to-deposit ratio

97.6 %

98.0 %

98.4 %

96.7 %

96.9 % Net interest margin (1)

3.04 %

3.60 %

3.15 %

2.90 %

2.80 % Yield of LHFI (1)

5.66 %

6.40 %

5.80 %

5.70 %

5.83 % Cost of deposits (1)

2.40 %

2.51 %

2.47 %

2.62 %

2.86 % Cost of funds (1)

2.54 %

2.65 %

2.63 %

2.78 %

3.01 % Efficiency ratio

81.3 %

77.8 %

95.3 %

104.0 %

116.9 % Noninterest expense to total assets (1)

2.78 %

3.21 %

3.45 %

3.42 %

3.75 % Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:



















Average stockholders' equity to average assets

13.4 %

13.6 %

12.9 %

12.1 %

11.5 % Allowance for credit losses to LHFI

1.04 %

1.07 %

1.11 %

1.12 %

1.09 % Ratio of net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans outstanding (1)

-0.07 %

-0.07 %

0.09 %

-0.02 %

0.36 % Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.98 %

1.14 %

0.94 %

0.93 %

0.93 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.05 %

1.15 %

0.95 %

0.94 %

0.94 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.26 %

1.48 %

1.20 %

1.19 %

1.20 %





















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):













































As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per common share data)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share:

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Common stockholders' equity

$ 323,691

$ 355,505

$ 344,265

$ 338,289

$ 327,788 Less: other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)

(2,052)

(2,285)

(2,509)

(2,740)

(2,998) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 321,639

$ 353,220

$ 341,756

$ 335,549

$ 324,790 Total common shares outstanding

91,475

91,637

92,175

87,778

84,973 Less: unvested performance-based restricted stock awards

(3,453)

(3,460)

(3,496)

(109)

(117) Total common shares outstanding, adjusted

88,022

88,177

88,679

87,669

84,856 Book value per common share

$ 3.68

$ 4.03

$ 3.88

$ 3.86

$ 3.86 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)

3.65

4.01

3.85

3.83

3.83





















Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Total Assets



















Total assets

$ 2,432,589

$ 2,496,949

$ 2,555,439

$ 2,685,084

$ 2,737,260 Less: other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)

(2,052)

(2,285)

(2,509)

(2,740)

(2,998) Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,430,537

$ 2,494,664

$ 2,552,930

$ 2,682,344

$ 2,734,262 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 321,639

$ 353,220

$ 341,756

$ 335,549

$ 324,790 Tangible common equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

13.2 %

14.2 %

13.4 %

12.5 %

11.9 %





















(1) Annualized.



















(2) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.





















