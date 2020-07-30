Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Jul 30, 2020, 07:30 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS) announced today its second quarter 2020 net income of $6,218,000, or $1.10 earnings per share, compared to $841,000, or $0.15 earnings per share, for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, and $1,536,000, or $0.35 earnings per share, for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019.  The growth in quarterly earnings is primarily attributable to a significant increase in mortgage volume and the recognition of Paycheck Protection Program loan processing fees over the expected loan lives.  The positive impact of these items was partially offset by additional provisioning for loan losses driven by current economic uncertainty.

"The fierce, passionate commitment of our team was never more on display than what I have seen this year," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Our team fully embraced the potential of the Paycheck Protection Program to help thousands of borrowers and lift communities.  Meanwhile our mortgage team made incredible strides improving processes and systems while facilitating record volumes to help families purchase new homes and refinance existing ones.  I could not be prouder of our team for its efforts on behalf of so many people during these uncertain times."

"We also recognize and accept that there are challenging times ahead," Plum continued.  "The economic uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic will resonate for years, and in the short-term will likely create more business closures and asset quality issues.  Hopefully, we continue to see monetary and fiscal policies support small businesses and borrowers as we recover, which will help mitigate, though not entirely eliminate, the economic consequences of the pandemic.  Our team stands ready to embrace the challenge of navigating the landscape to create the best outcomes possible for our customers and communities."

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

The Company funded over 2,400 PPP loans totaling approximately $350,000,000, as of June 30, 2020.  Estimated PPP processing fees earned by the Company for these loans is approximately $11 million.  The Company funded these loans, which have a statutory loan interest rate of 1.00%, using the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"), which provides 100% funding at a cost of 0.35%.  PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory ratios.

COVID-19 Response

The Company has resumed normalized branch operations, following appropriate hygienic and distancing guidelines, following the temporary redirection of branch traffic to drive-thru and digital channels in mid-March 2020.  While branch traffic has steadily improved, the Company believes digital use adoption following COVID-19 will have a meaningful impact on future customer behaviors and business investment decisions.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans and loans 90 days or more past due totaled $6,172,000 at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1,051,000, or 20.5%, from March 31, 2020.  The Company's provision for loan losses amounted to $3,500,000 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $575,000 in the first quarter of 2020.  The increased provisioning in the second quarter is related to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 deferred loans and borrower ability to repay once the deferral period ends. 

The Company approved 545 loan deferrals for a total of $104,750,000, or 15.4% of the held-for-investment loan portfolio excluding PPP loans, as of July 28, 2020.  Of these deferrals, 309 loans with a balance of $40,262,000 either continued making regular payments or have resumed regular payments as of July 28, 2020.  Deferrals were granted for periods up to six months depending on the industry in which the borrower operates and the borrower's specific needs.  The Company stays in continuous contact with deferred borrowers and will reevaluate the risk rating, nonaccrual, and potential impairment status of these loans consistently during the deferral period.

The economic fallout from COVID-19 is materially impacting all parts of the economy, and especially certain industries. The information below provides the Company's exposure to these industries, utilizing the Company's NAICS coding on its loan accounting system as of July 28, 2020:

Industry by NAICS Code

Number
of
Borrowers

Total Loan
Balance

Hotels and Motels

17

$28,537,315

Bed and Breakfasts

6

2,925,578

All Other Traveler Accommodations

7

4,429,624

Full-Service Restaurants

18

3,710,002

Limited-Service Restaurants

13

4,845,102

Food Service Contractor

1

1,454,672

Religious Organizations

37

7,945,973

          TOTAL

99

$53,848,266

Balance Sheet

The Company had total assets of $1,595,446,000 at June 30, 2020, an increase of $634,635,000, or 66.05%, from December 31, 2019 and $567,841,000, or 55.3% from March 31, 2020.  The increase in total assets year-to-date and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was primarily driven by PPP.  Loans held for investment increased $384,279,000, or 59.4% from December 31, 2019, and $360,178,000, or 53.7%, from March 31, 2020.  Included in this increase is approximately $350,091,000 of PPP loans originated throughout the second quarter.  These loans were fully funded by the Federal Reserve's PPPLF program, resulting in a corresponding increase in other borrowed funds on the balance sheet.  Additionally, cash and due from banks increased $181,110,000, or 301.7% from December 31, 2019, and $173,978,000, or 259.1% from March 31, 2020.  Included in this increase are funds retained from new customers as a result of PPP as well as additional liquidity obtained during the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, some of which will begin to roll off in the third quarter of 2020.  Total deposits increased $243,826,000, or 33.8%, from December 31, 2019, and $196,697,000, or 25.6% from March 31, 2020.  Noninterest DDA increased $107,412,000, or 60.4% year-to-date and $106,750,000, or 59.8% for the quarter.  These increases are also attributable to funds retained from PPP customers as well as the build-up of liquidity in response to COVID-19.

On May 28, 2020, the Company entered into a subordinated note purchase agreement under which the Company issued a subordinated note with a principal amount of $15,000,000.  The note initially bears interest at 6.000% per year, beginning December 1, 2020 to but excluding June 1, 2025, payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including June 1, 2025 through June 1, 2030, or up to an earlier redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per year equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 587 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. Beginning on June 1, 2025 through maturity, the note may be redeemed, at the Company's option, on any scheduled interest payment date. The note will mature on June 1, 2030. 

The Company experienced held-for-sale loan growth of $72,150,000, or 129.7%, year-to-date, and $37,777,000, or 42.0% in the second quarter. The growth in available-for-sale loans was due to an uptick in volume created by market conditions and the continued expansion of our retail and wholesale mortgage operations. 

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was approximately $10,645,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8,023,000 for the first quarter of 2020, and $5,203,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Included in second quarter net interest income was approximately $2,400,000 in net PPP related loan income.  The Company continues to experience improved deposit pricing since putting significant focus into realigning the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter as a result of the significant downward rate movements that occurred. The cost of deposits decreased from 0.95% in the first quarter to 0.65% at the end of the second quarter.  Net interest margin was down slightly in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, decreasing from 3.71% to 3.19%.  This decrease is attributable to the margin pressure created by the PPP loans and related funding costs, which resulted in the Company recognizing a 0.65% net interest margin on these loans.  The future recognition of PPP income as we enter the forgiveness phase of the program in August 2020 will greatly impact the Company's net interest margin going forward. 

Other Income

Other income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $16,524,000 compared to $4,998,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  This increase is attributable to increased mortgage volume in the second quarter due to the current rate environment along with the addition of the LenderSelect Mortgage Group on December 31, 2019, and the expansion of the Company's retail mortgage division.  Year-to-date mortgage volume for 2020 was over $400 million at June 30, 2020,  which surpassed the volume the division closed in all of 2019.    

Other Expense

Other expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $15,807,000 compared to $11,338,000 in the first quarter of 2020.  The majority of this increase relates to salaries and benefits.  Increased volume at the mortgage division resulted in increased commission expense being recognized.  Additionally, increased staffing in the mortgage division has been necessary to keep up with the volume levels.  The mortgage division added approximately 40 net employees in various sales and support roles since the end of the first quarter.

Mortgage Division

The Company's mortgage division, which consists of its retail and wholesale mortgage efforts, recorded net income of $5,082,000 for the second quarter and $4,378,000 year-to-date.  The primary driver of these record earnings for the mortgage division was increased volume, expansion of the retail business line and the addition of the wholesale business line with the acquisition of LenderSelect Mortgage Group in late 2019.

During the second quarter, the Company began retaining mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), resulting in a mortgage servicing asset of $1,596,000 at June 30, 2020.  The Company expects the retention of servicing rights will support the LenderSelect Mortgage Group's wholesale mortgage efforts by clients' members and customers being subjected to reduced cross-selling by other financial institutions.  The retention of servicing rights in retail is based on current market valuations for these rights.  The Company believes the retention of these rights in the current environment will create meaningful economic returns in the future as markets normalize.

Capital and Dividends

The Company continually monitors its capital position and is particularly focused on the potential impact that the fallout from COVID-19 will have on its capital position.  The Company remains confident in its ability to maintain capital levels at amounts required for regulatory purposes and for the payment of its common stock dividend, but the ability to maintain its dividend payment remains highly dependent on the depth and breadth of the economic impact of COVID-19.  The Company may, depending on conditions, find it necessary to suspend common stock dividends.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry.  However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses.  These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "target", "estimate", "continue", "positions", "prospects", "potential", "would", "should", "could", "will" or "may". These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding its future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and these statements may not be realized. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) the businesses of the Company and/or VCB may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (3) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the VCB merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (4) revenues following the VCB merger may be lower than expected; (5) customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the VCB merger; (6) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (7) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in the Company's market areas; (8) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (9) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (10) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.














Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data















Three Months Ended


June 30, 

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30, 

2019

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)




Income Statement Data:

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Interest and Dividend Income

$

13,167

$

10,423

$

8,457

$

8,118

$

7,641

Interest Expense

2,522

2,400

2,577

2,682

2,438

Net Interest Income

10,645

8,023

5,880

5,436

5,203

Provision for Loan Losses

3,500

575

277

570

600

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

7,145

7,448

5,603

4,866

4,603

Noninterest Income

16,524

4,998

4,541

4,973

5,383

Noninterest Expenses

15,807

11,338

9,628

8,206

8,162

Income before income taxes

7,862

1,108

516

1,633

1,824

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,644

267

(17)

380

288

Net income

6,218

841

533

1,253

1,536

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

4

(9)

(3)

(3)

(5)

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

6,222

$

832

$

530

$

1,250

$

1,531

Per Common Share Data:














Net income-basic

$

1.10

$

0.15

$

0.10

$

0.28

$

0.35

Net income-diluted

1.10

0.15

0.10

0.28

0.35

Dividends declared

0.1425

0.1425

0.1425

0.1425

0.1425

Book value per common share

16.83

15.95

16.32

15.09

14.82

Tangible book value per common share

12.72

11.80

12.14

14.00

13.71

Balance Sheet Data:














Assets

$

1,595,446

$

1,027,605

$

960,811

$

736,238

$

721,784

Loans held for investment

1,031,113

670,935

646,834

460,878

452,229

Loans held for sale

127,796

90,019

55,646

80,255

61,976

Securities

114,003

120,254

128,897

142,712

153,764

Deposits

965,857

769,160

722,030

520,280

498,982

Subordinated Debt, net 

24,472

9,809

9,800

9,792

9,783

Other borrowed funds

478,412

140,900

124,800

129,600

138,200

Total equity

95,159

90,274

92,338

65,597

64,134

Average common shares outstanding - basic

5,659

5,664

4,588

4,347

4,329

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

5,659

5,664

4,588

4,347

4,329

Financial Ratios:














Return on average assets

1.90%

0.34%

0.25%

0.69%

0.95%

Return on average equity

26.83%

3.68%

2.70%

7.73%

9.69%

Total loan to deposit ratio

119.99%

98.93%

97.29%

104.01%

103.05%

Held for investment loan to deposit ratio

106.76%

87.23%

89.59%

88.58%

90.63%

Net interest margin

3.19%

3.71%

3.46%

3.16%

3.35%

Cost of deposits

0.65%

0.95%

1.29%

1.35%

1.35%

Efficiency ratio

66.78%

91.10%

94.91%

83.40%

81.73%

Capital and Credit Quality Ratios:














Average Equity to Average Assets

7.07%

9.18%

9.31%

8.90%

9.78%

Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment

0.80%

0.73%

0.71%

0.96%

0.90%

Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.39%

0.50%

0.54%

0.78%

0.74%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39%

0.50%

0.54%

0.78%

0.77%

Net charge-offs to total loans held for investment

0.02%

0.04%

0.02%

0.05%

0.06%

Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (Annualized)

0.09%

0.15%

0.08%

0.19%

0.26%
















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (Unaudited):






























Tangible Common Equity:














Common equity (GAAP)

$

95,159

$

90,274

$

92,338

$

65,597

$

64,134

Less:  Goodwill and amortizable intangibles

(23,264)

(23,456)

(23,633)

(4,722)

(4,792)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

71,895

$

66,818

$

68,705

$

60,875

$

59,342
















Total shares outstanding

5,654

5,661

5,659

4,347

4,329
















Book Value per Share (GAAP)

$

16.83

$

15.95

$

16.32

$

15.09

$

14.82

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

12.72

$

11.80

$

12.14

$

14.00

$

13.71

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)


June 30,

December 31,

June 30

ASSETS

2020

2019

2019









Cash and due from banks

$

241,136,065

$

60,026,071

$

21,564,192

Federal funds sold

452,000

480,000

482,000

Investment securities







Securities available for sale (at fair value) 

104,480,584

108,571,161

130,282,826

Securities held to maturity

-

12,192,139

15,204,409

Restricted investments

9,522,244

8,133,519

8,277,118









Total Investment Securities

114,002,828

128,896,819

153,764,353









Loans held for sale

127,796,410

55,646,215

61,975,712

Loans held for investment

1,031,112,962

646,833,864

452,229,287

Allowance for loan losses 

(8,206,000)

(4,572,371)

(4,053,530)









Net Loans Held for Investment

1,022,906,962

642,261,493

448,175,757









Bank premises and equipment, net 

15,410,599

13,650,556

3,366,836

Bank owned life insurance

14,918,966

14,734,261

8,812,005

Goodwill

19,892,331

19,914,942

3,306,664

Other intangible assets

3,371,749

3,718,319

1,484,976

Other assets

35,558,284

21,482,629

18,851,045









Total Assets

$

1,595,446,194

$

960,811,305

$

721,783,540









LIABILITIES

























Demand deposits







Noninterest bearing

$

285,231,678

$

177,819,205

$

88,342,159

Interest bearing

337,446,577

220,776,065

147,581,521

Savings deposits

68,754,038

62,479,898

28,959,770

Time deposits 

274,424,312

260,954,991

234,098,776









Total Deposits

965,856,605

722,030,159

498,982,226









Other borrowed funds

478,411,701

124,800,000

138,200,000

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

24,471,884

9,800,434

9,783,492

Other liabilities

31,546,675

11,843,037

10,683,724









Total liabilities

1,500,286,865

868,473,630

657,649,442









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Common stock, no par value, authorized - 25,000,000 shares;







  outstanding - 5,653,621 shares at 6/30/20, 5,658,585 shares







  at 12/31/19, and 4,328,866 at 6/30/19)

66,352,576

66,204,739

38,690,128

Contributed equity

251,543

251,543

251,543

Retained earnings

31,680,380

25,428,056

24,885,858

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(3,349,457)

229,051

88,349









Total Stockholders' Equity

94,935,042

92,113,389

63,915,878

Noncontrolling interest

224,287

224,286

218,220

   Total Equity

95,159,329

92,337,675

64,134,098









Total Liabilities and Equity

$

1,595,446,194

$

960,811,305

$

721,783,540

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS








(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Six Months

Six Months


Ended

Ended


June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

INTEREST INCOME




Interest and fees on loans held for investment

$

20,678,754

$

11,943,348

Interest and fees on loans held for sale

1,307,639

770,394

Interest on federal funds sold

1,656

3,989

Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

1,512,840

1,467,994

Interest and dividends on nontaxable investment securities

89,078

126,747






Total Interest Income

23,589,967

14,312,472






INTEREST EXPENSE




Interest on savings and interest bearing demand deposits

866,592

737,023

Interest on time deposits

2,507,912

1,990,799

Interest on borrowed funds

1,547,529

1,533,150






Total Interest Expense

4,922,033

4,260,972






Net Interest Income

18,667,934

10,051,500






PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

4,075,000

895,000






Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

14,592,934

9,156,500






OTHER INCOME




Service charges on deposit accounts

454,275

287,573

Earnings on investment in life insurance

184,706

815,422

Mortgage brokerage income

5,030,003

1,863,000

Gain on sale of mortgages

12,539,090

5,160,888

Mortgage servicing income

1,596,331

-

Gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(3,554)

2,474

Gain (loss) on sale of OREO

-

(33,492)

Gain on sale of guaranteed USDA loans

262,928

46,520

Other noninterest income

1,458,284

1,139,838






Total Other Income

21,522,063

9,282,223






OTHER EXPENSES




Salaries and employee benefits

18,260,642

9,070,111

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,731,647

1,240,532

Data processing

1,124,746

656,063

Legal and other professional fees

536,744

634,664

Advertising expense

352,811

415,406

Communications

322,011

211,669

Debit card expenses

328,366

160,287

Directors fees

115,400

122,300

Audits and examinations

191,843

88,141

FDIC insurance expense

380,776

170,000

Other contractual services

354,437

180,334

Other taxes and assessments

468,788

319,305

Other noninterest expense

2,976,441

1,742,331






Total Other Expenses

27,144,652

15,011,143






Income before Income Taxes

8,970,345

3,427,580






INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1,911,544

609,974






Net Income

7,058,801

2,817,606

Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(5,559)

(18,176)

Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

7,053,242

$

2,799,430






Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

7,053,242

$

2,799,430






Earnings per Share

$

1.25

$

0.73






Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

5,661,877

3,821,079

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS








(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Three Months


Ended

Ended


June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

INTEREST INCOME




Interest and fees on loans held for investment

$

11,573,596

$

6,110,892

Interest and fees on loans held for sale

868,913

488,109

Interest on federal funds sold

47

2,851

Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

683,539

977,147

Interest and dividends on nontaxable investment securities

40,994

62,409






Total Interest Income

13,167,089

7,641,408






INTEREST EXPENSE




Interest on savings and interest bearing demand deposits

376,670

387,212

Interest on time deposits

1,272,676

1,154,964

Interest on borrowed funds

872,853

896,298






Total Interest Expense

2,522,199

2,438,474






Net Interest Income

10,644,890

5,202,934






PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

3,500,000

600,000






Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

7,144,890

4,602,934






OTHER INCOME




Service charges on deposit accounts

182,759

153,458

Earnings on investment in life insurance

91,999

760,006

Mortgage brokerage income

4,210,108

738,346

Gain on sale of mortgages

9,498,468

3,194,134

Mortgage servicing income

1,596,331

-

Gain (loss) on sale of OREO

-

(3,756)

Gain on sale of guaranteed USDA loans

242,699

46,520

Other noninterest income

702,604

494,044






Total Other Income

16,524,968

5,382,752






OTHER EXPENSES




Salaries and employee benefits

10,919,901

4,824,247

Occupancy and equipment expenses

875,226

638,908

Data processing

658,370

306,273

Legal and other professional fees

338,757

634,664

Advertising expense

128,669

220,166

Communications

187,118

101,447

Debit card expenses

170,609

78,303

Directors fees

49,100

69,150

Audits and examinations

149,170

51,756

FDIC insurance expense

230,388

170,000

Other contractual services

179,187

105,148

Other taxes and assessments

245,070

258,242

Other noninterest expense

1,675,426

703,299






Total Other Expenses

15,806,991

8,161,603






Income before Income Taxes

7,862,867

1,824,083






INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1,644,316

288,147






Net Income

6,218,551

1,535,936

Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

3,947

(5,068)

Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

6,222,498

1,530,868






Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

6,222,498

1,530,868






Earnings per Share

$

1.10

0.35






Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

5,659,047

4,329,113

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

