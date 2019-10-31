Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Releases 2019 3rd Quarter Results

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Oct 31, 2019, 18:17 ET

LURAY, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: BRBS), parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The Company reported net income of $4,070,745 for the first nine months of 2019, or $1.01 per common share, compared to net income of $3,587,096, or $1.29 per common share for the first nine months of 2018.  Included in year to date earnings is the recognition of life insurance proceeds of approximately $700 thousand and merger related expenses of approximately $865 thousand.  Earnings for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 were $1,253,139, or $0.29 per common share, and included merger related expenses of $331 thousand.  The Company declared a dividend of $0.1425 during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.79% compared to the 2018 third quarter dividend of $0.1400.  The dividend yield is 2.75% based on the closing October 31, 2019 share price of $20.75.

Asset growth since the third quarter of 2018 has been considerable for the Company, with total assets increasing $242.9 million, or 49.2%.  This growth was primarily driven by an increasing loan portfolio with loans held for investment growing $84.8 million, or 22.6%, and loans held for sale growing $51.9 million, or 183.4% compared to September 30, 2018.  The investment portfolio also increased significantly as noted in our prior release, growing $86.7 million, or 154.7%.  Deposit growth since the third quarter of 2018 amounted to $127.3 million, or 32.4%, which included growth of $2.7 million, or 3.12% in noninterest demand deposits.  Asset growth during third quarter of 2019 was $14.5 million, or 2.0%, including growth of $8.6 million, or 1.9% in held for investment loans, and $18.3 million, or 29.5% in loans held for sale.  Deposit growth during the third quarter of 2019 amounted to $21.3 million, or 4.3%, including growth of $3.5 million, or 4.0% in noninterest demand deposits. 










Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/2019

9/30/2018

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Net income

$

1,253

1,270

$

4,071

3,587

Net income available to common stockholders

$

1,250

1,269

$

4,049

3,579

Earnings per Common Share

$

0.29

0.46

$

1.01

1.29

Dividend per Common Share

$

0.1425

0.1400

$

0.4275

0.4000









Key Ratios







Total stockholders' equity to assets

8.91%

7.87%

8.91%

7.87%

Common stockholders' equity to assets

8.88%

7.82%

8.88%

7.82%

Net Interest Margin (bank level)

3.27%

4.08%

3.48%

4.06%

Return on Average Assets (annualized)

0.82%

1.13%

0.88%

1.06%

Return on Average Equity (annualized)

9.60%

13.52%

10.40%

12.73%












Balance At






9/30/2019

9/30/2018



Total assets


$

736,238

493,344



Net loans held for investment

$

456,474

372,847



Deposits


$

520,280

392,973



Total stockholders' equity


$

65,597

38,808



Common stockholders' equity


$

65,375

38,601












Book value per common share

$

15.04

13.81



Tangible book value per common share

$

14.00

12.41



Number of common stock shares outstanding

4,346,866

2,795,135



Number of weighted average common shares

      Outstanding

3,998,267

2,774,441



"We ended the third quarter of 2019 with record earnings while also managing a merger process," stated President and Chief Executive Officer Brian K. Plum.  "With the recent announcement that we have obtained all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Virginia Community Bankshares, Inc., we are excited to move into the final stages of the merger before the new year.  Through the effort and support of our stakeholders, we are seeing incredible opportunities in our existing and surrounding markets and look forward to welcoming Virginia Community Bank into our footprint.   Meanwhile, our continued focus on execution and a client-based banking experience has opened the door for expanded opportunities across Virginia and our Carolina State Bank footprint in North Carolina, including more cross-selling opportunities for our ancillary product offerings comprised of  payroll, insurance, and 1031 exchange services.  We continue to focus on  enhancing the client experience and offering a one stop solution for the financial needs of our customers, which becomes more attainable as we continue to experience meaningful growth and create value for our shareholders."

About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $736 million. Headquartered in Luray, Va., Blue Ridge is the parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., a client-centered financial services company offering commercial banking services throughout Virginia and North Carolina.  The bank offers mortgage services across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.  The bank also offers small business payroll services through Moneywise Payroll Solutions, qualified intermediary services through Exchangers, Ltd., and insurance services through Hammond Insurance.  Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions and legislative and regulatory policies. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


September 30,

September 30,

ASSETS

2019

2018






Cash and due from banks

$

22,317,907

$

13,459,779






Federal funds sold

285,000

226,000






Investment securities

142,712,024

56,023,128






Loans held for sale

80,255,143

28,321,519






Loans held for investment

460,878,329

376,068,371

Allowance for loan losses 

(4,404,593)

(3,221,867)






Net Loans Held for Investment

456,473,736

372,846,504






Bank premises and equipment, net 

3,457,100

2,614,173

Bank owned life insurance

8,870,920

7,802,646

Goodwill

3,306,664

2,694,164

Other assets

18,559,459

9,355,642






Total Assets

$

736,237,953

$

493,343,555






LIABILITIES










Deposits

$

520,280,460

$

392,972,773

Other borrowed funds

129,600,000

49,350,653

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

9,791,964

9,758,082

Other liabilities

10,968,831

2,453,552






Total liabilities

670,641,255

454,535,060






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Common stock and surplus

38,982,883

16,660,627

Retained earnings

25,516,493

22,659,560

Accumulated other comprehensive income

876,027

(718,908)

  Total Stockholders' Equity

65,375,403

38,601,279






Noncontrolling interest

221,295

207,216






  Total Equity

65,596,698

38,808,495






Total Liabilities and Equity

$

736,237,953

$

493,343,555

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS








(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Nine Months

Nine Months


Ended

Ended


September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018






Interest Income

$

22,430,458

$

16,063,013

Interest Expense

6,943,071

3,563,844






Net Interest Income

15,487,387

12,499,169






Provision For Loan Losses

1,465,000

640,000






Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

14,022,387

11,859,169






Other Income

14,255,116

7,008,653

Other Expenses

23,217,462

14,336,980

Income Before Income Taxes

5,060,041

4,530,842






Income Tax Expense

989,296

943,746






Net Income

4,070,745

3,587,096

Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(21,251)

(7,612)

Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

4,049,494

$

3,579,484






Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

4,049,494

$

3,579,484






Earnings per Share

$

1.01

$

1.29






Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

3,998,267

2,774,441

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

