Blue Ridge Construction Capital Acquires Banko Overhead Doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Construction Capital ("BRCC"), in partnership with founder and CEO Nick Banko and COO Kim Banko, is pleased to announce an investment in Banko Overhead Doors ("Banko"), a premier full-service garage door installation, service, and repair provider in Florida.

Founded in 1984, Banko has established itself as a trusted name in the garage door industry, known for its exceptional service, innovative product offerings, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Banko's reputation for quality and reliability has propelled it to become a market leader in West-Central Florida. The company serves a diverse array of segments, including national and custom homebuilders, and homeowners. BRCC is excited to pursue an organic and M&A led growth strategy that can propel Banko into a leading national garage door installation platform. Banko is BRCC's 4th platform investment in the building products industry.

"Nick and Kim have built a unique culture anchored to its employees and customers, and we are thrilled to support Banko's industry-leading performance and values," said Casey Rentch, Managing Partner at BRCC. "Their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability."

Ben Hughes, Partner at BRCC said, "Our investment in Banko underscores our commitment to aligning with companies that exemplify excellence. We plan to leverage our extensive industry network and operational expertise to support Banko's continued growth and success."

"Our partnership with BRCC marks an exciting new chapter for Banko," said Nick Banko, CEO of Banko. "We are confident that BRCC's resources, industry expertise, and strategic vision will enable us to accelerate our growth and continue delivering exceptional products and services to our customers."

Kim Banko, COO of Banko, added, "Our employees are the backbone of our success. This investment will allow us to further support our dedicated team, providing them with new opportunities for growth and development. By investing in our people, we are investing in the future of Banko."

About Blue Ridge Construction Capital, LLC

Blue Ridge Construction Capital is a building products focused private equity firm investing in family and founder owned businesses that are seeking a collaborative, experienced partner to empower growth.

www.blueridge-cc.com

About Banko Overhead Doors, LLC

Banko Overhead Doors has been serving Florida since 1984, providing residential and commercial garage door products and services

www.bankogaragedoors.com/

