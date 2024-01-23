Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center Expanding in Jacksonville, Florida

News provided by

Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center

23 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January 22, 2024 / Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Center, a homelike treatment facility that provides quality care for young women in Saylorsburg, PA is expanding into Jacksonville, Florida.

With the success of the Saylorsburg Residential program, Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center is thrilled to announce their expansion with Waves of Hope Eating Disorder Care Center, a Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient program in Jacksonville, Florida that is expected to open in March of 2024. Additionally, an adolescent Residential program is slated to open in Fall 2024. Jacksonville's Waves of Hope programming will be gender inclusive and have programming specific for adults and adolescents alike.

Waves of Hope Eating Disorder Care Center promises a full continuum of localized and individualized eating disorder treatment, and the team is excited to expand their clinical services across the country tailoring to the local Jacksonville community and their unique needs.

Located alongside the peaceful beaches of Jacksonville, Florida, Waves of Hope will implement evidence-based practices to help treat eating disorders in their entirety, ensuring a long-lasting recovery.

Waves of Hope programming and clinical expertise will be a much-needed service in Jacksonville, helping the community and those impacted by disordered eating understand the importance of structure and consistency that is needed for recovery. during the recovery process.

SOURCE Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center

News Releases in Similar Topics

