Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center is Now In-Network with Geisinger Health Plan & Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance

News provided by

Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center

22 Feb, 2024, 01:41 ET

SAYLORSBURG, Pa., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center has announced that they now offer young women in need of Residential eating disorder care in-network coverage with Geisinger Health Plan and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center's Clinical Director and Founder, Erica Butler, notes, "Eating Disorder treatment can be hard to find, and when you do find a facility that can meet your family's needs, it can be especially challenging to navigate care if they aren't in-network with your insurance provider. We are thrilled to continue to give families access to exceptional eating disorder care without the financial barriers."

Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center is an in-network Residential treatment facility for young women ages 12-17 with a primary diagnosis of an eating disorder serving patients in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. "While we are rural and situated in pastoral Saylorsburg, we have families travel from all over the country due to our adolescent specific programming and warm homelike setting," says Butler.

Nearly 30 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, and about 30% of those are adolescents. Blue Ridge is committed to the recovery of young women with disordered eating and offers individualized treatment for girls diagnosed with ARFID, Anorexia, Bulimia, OSFED, and other disordered eating presentations.

The priority at Blue Ridge is to provide young women with nutritional therapy, individual therapy, group therapy, medication management, educational support, and medical care while they build relationships with their peers and staff. At Blue Ridge, families are their main focus, and the team believes that long-lasting recovery is built on a collaborative approach that is family focused. The team notes that their home like environment utilizes expressive therapies tailored to the needs of young women, which is vital to finding freedom from disordered eating.

SOURCE Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center

