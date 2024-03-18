Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League: Rising death rates in Burke County, GA after startup of the Alvin Vogtle Nuclear Plant

Public meeting -- March 28 at 4 p.m. -- Burke County Library

WAYNESBORO, Ga., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, an expert study of local death rates and cancer will be released to the public at a meeting in Waynesboro, Georgia, the site of four nuclear power stations operated by Southern Company and Georgia Power.

The study will reveal that the death rate in Burke County, GA, which was 19% above the U.S. death rate before Vogtle 1 and 2 nuclear reactors began operation in the late 1980s, has since increased to 35% above the U.S. death rate. The report released by the Radiation and Public Health Project (RPHP) found that this change resulted in 1,223 excess deaths in Burke County from 1988 to 2020.

Death rates increased for both Black and Caucasian residents of Burke County and were largest for young and old residents. For example, the mortality rate for infants under age 1 in Burke County rose from 34% to 79% above the U.S. rate during the 32-year period studied.

The county death rate from all cancers shifted from 7% below to 13% above the U.S. rate after Vogtle startup; 303 of Burke County's 1,223 excess deaths were due to cancer.

"Since the late 1980s, dramatic increases have occurred in Burke County death rates," said Joseph Mangano MPH MBA. "Many factors can affect mortality, but adding two large nuclear reactors must be regarded as a major cause." Mangano, the report's author, is an epidemiologist and Executive Director of the RPHP.

The creation of RPHP's report was funded by a grant to Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League (BREDL) from Center for Health, Environment, and Justice (CHEJ). Founded in 1984, BREDL is a regional, community-based, non-profit environmental organization whose founding principles are earth stewardship, environmental democracy, social justice, and community empowerment. BREDL has 34 active and 102 emeritus chapter organizations in six states in the southeastern U.S.

