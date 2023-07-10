Blue Ridge Hospice Expands Services in Loudoun County, Providing Hospice Care at Inova Loudoun Hospital and Opening a New Office in Lansdowne, Virginia

LANSDOWNE, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Hospice has significantly expanded its services in Loudoun County, Va., and is now offering inpatient care to patients needing hospice care at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, Va., and providing grief and bereavement support and volunteer opportunities for the community at its newly opened office in Lansdowne.

"As the population in Loudoun County grows and ages, the demand for the trusted expertise and excellent care and services Blue Ridge Hospice provides is increasing. We are constantly assessing the needs of the communities we serve for serious illness, end-of-life, and grief and bereavement care and we scale our operations accordingly. There clearly is a growing unmet need for the comprehensive care we provide in Loudoun County," says Cheryl Hamilton Fried, President & CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice.

Blue Ridge Hospice began inpatient care services at Inova Loudoun Hospital on June 26, 2023, to ensure seamless care delivery for patients facing a life-limiting diagnosis. Blue Ridge Hospice has assembled a dedicated team of hospice care experts committed to delivering the exceptional care and support Blue Ridge Hospice has been known for since 1981, Hamilton Fried explained. The Blue Ridge Hospice team includes hospice physicians, nurse practitioners, a full-time hospital liaison stationed at the hospital, a nurse clinical manager, a certified nursing assistant, a social worker, a chaplain, and compassionate volunteers.

Blue Ridge Hospice also has opened a satellite office, located at 19455 Deerfield Ave., Suite 209, in Lansdowne, Va. While primarily serving as a workspace for Blue Ridge Hospice staff, the Lansdowne Office will host select grief and bereavement support groups, workshops, and events as part of Blue Ridge Hospice's community Grief and Loss Support Services program.

Blue Ridge Hospice also will conduct volunteer training in the Lansdowne office, allowing Loudoun County residents who are passionate about volunteering for hospice to access training closer to home.

"Healthcare and senior living providers in Loudoun County long have encouraged Blue Ridge Hospice to grow our capabilities and services in the area," noted Jason Parsons, Chief Strategy Officer, an Aldie resident who has helped lead the comprehensive expansion activities in Loudoun County. "Our track record of meeting community need, of scoring highest in Virginia on quality measures required by Medicare, speaks for itself. Families want the best for their loved ones, and we agree that everyone deserves to die with dignity and the highest-possible level of comfort."

