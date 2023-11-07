Blue Ridge Hospice Names Altonia Garrett, MBA, MHA, RN, Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Blue Ridge Hospice

07 Nov, 2023, 10:07 ET

WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altonia Garrett, MBA, MHA, RN, a proven healthcare leader and change agent locally and nationally, has been named Chief Operating Officer of Blue Ridge Hospice.

With more than two decades of experience in post-acute sector operations, strategy, innovation, and business development, Garrett will lead all day-to-day operations and service delivery for the fast-growing and expanding serious illness, end-of-life, and grief and bereavement care provider that has served the northern Shenandoah Valley and northwestern Virginia for more than 40 years.

"Altonia's depth of operational knowledge, commitment to excellence, and record of advocacy in public policy, mission fulfillment, and diversity and equity will help propel Blue Ridge Hospice forward during a time of rapid change in healthcare," stated Cheryl Hamilton Fried, President and CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice and Blue Ridge Independence at Home.

"Her extensive experience and her passion for ensuring health equity in advanced illness care align perfectly with our mission," Hamilton Fried continued. "Her appointment as COO at Blue Ridge Hospice demonstrates our commitment to delivering the highest level of care to our community. We look forward to the positive impact she will bring as we continue to grow and expand the services we provide."

Over the course of her career, Garrett has worked for four of the oldest, most respected end-of-life care providers serving the Greater Washington Metro area while also gaining valuable experience at area home health and senior living providers.

She comes to Blue Ridge Hospice from Accent Care (formerly Seasons Hospice), where she most recently served as Executive Director of the national hospice provider's start-up Washington, D.C., program.

Garrett enjoyed a lengthy tenure at Capital Caring Health, Falls Church, Va., where her roles at various times encompassed executive leadership, health equity advocacy, public affairs, hospice operations, and clinical supervision. She was the Founder and Executive Director of Capital Caring's Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity, in which role she was responsible for developing a robust culture of equity, inclusion, and diversity across the Capital Caring family of programs and services to meet the needs of a diverse community and workforce.

She previously had worked for Hospice of the Chesapeake, Annapolis, Md., as a Professional Relations Representative and for the Washington (D.C.) Home and Community Hospices as a Business Development Consultant.

A Virginia native, Garrett earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. She went on to attain her nursing degree from Marymount University in Arlington, Va., and later received both her Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Health Care Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md.

Contact:
Emma Dekker-Arellano
(540) 877-4195
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Ridge Hospice

Also from this source

Maryland's Montgomery Hospice & Prince George's Hospice Announces Signing of Memorandum of Understanding to Affiliate with Virginia's Blue Ridge Hospice

Maryland-based Montgomery Hospice & Prince George's Hospice and Virginia-based Blue Ridge Hospice announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of ...
Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE World Tour: Blue Ridge Hospice Treats Grieving Teens and Young Adults to a Once-in-a-Lifetime VIP Experience

Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE World Tour: Blue Ridge Hospice Treats Grieving Teens and Young Adults to a Once-in-a-Lifetime VIP Experience

Blue Ridge Hospice is inviting 10 teens and young adults who have lost a loved one to experience a special evening of celebration, hope, and healing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.