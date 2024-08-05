Blue Ridge Independence at Home Opens the First Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in the northern Shenandoah Valley and northwestern Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Independence at Home announces the launch of its new Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), set to open for enrolled participants on September 1, 2024. This innovative program provides comprehensive community-based care for seniors, allowing them to receive medical and social supportive services so they can continue to live safely and independently in their homes and communities.

"We are grateful to introduce PACE to our community to provide outstanding care to eligible participants," said SueAnn Myers, who leads the dedicated team at Blue Ridge Independence at Home. "Our goal is to provide individuals 55 and older with the care and support they need to live independently and with dignity. PACE aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the quality of life for aging individuals in the communities we are privileged to serve."

This program integrates a full spectrum of preventative, primary, acute, and long-term health, and personal care services, including social activities in a supportive environment. The interdisciplinary team includes physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, therapists, dieticians, transportation drivers, and personal care aides who coordinate all aspects of health and wellbeing to address each participant's holistic needs.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for our community with the opening of PACE. It represents a profound commitment to keeping our seniors connected and cared for and underscores the dedication of the entire board—meeting the needs of our aging and seriously ill neighbors," noted Richard Kennedy, Board Chair, Blue Ridge Hospice.

Personalized in-home care will support daily activities for safe living, while medical services will be provided at the Blue Ridge Independence at Home PACE Center, 2333 Valor Drive, Winchester. Open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the center is designed for the unique needs of the elderly. It features a full medical clinic, recreational and dining areas, sensory and quiet rooms, and integrates medical, social, and long-term care services. Reliable transportation is available for trips to the center and specialty medical appointments.

Jason Parsons, President and CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice and Blue Ridge Independence at Home, added, "The founding purpose of these organizations are to meet the healthcare needs of our communities, and that mission remains to this day. With the opening of Blue Ridge Independence at Home, we are fulfilling our promise to expand to meet community need. This new PACE Center is a key part of our vision to build a world-class continuum of care, focused on community, quality, and access. We are dedicated to ensuring that everyone in our service area who is aging or facing chronic illness receives high-quality care with dignity and respect."

Blue Ridge Independence at Home is open to individuals aged 55 and older who reside within our service area, who are living with chronic health care needs and/or disabilities, and who meet specific criteria (most of whom are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid benefits), including needing nursing home level of care but preferring to stay in their own homes.

Blue Ridge Independence at Home, an affiliated organization of Blue Ridge Hospice, provides comprehensive and compassionate care for the elderly in defined Zip codes in Winchester City and Clark, Frederick, Fauquier, Loudoun, Rappahannock, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. Our interdisciplinary team of medical and nonclinical professionals work collaboratively to deliver personalized services that promote health, independence, and quality of life. To learn more about the Blue Ridge Independence at Home PACE program or to find out if you or a loved one qualifies, please visit brih.org or contact us at 540-313-9333 or [email protected].

