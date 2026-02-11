Blue Ridge Networks Introduces CyberCloak™ Cloud on AWS to Deliver Zero-Trust Protection for Critical Infrastructure

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As distributed workforces and cloud-native operations expand attack surfaces, organizations managing critical OT/IT infrastructure face mounting challenges in securing connections between users, devices, and workloads without compromising operational efficiency. Blue Ridge Networks, Inc., a recognized industry leader in zero-trust preemptive cybersecurity solutions, today introduced CyberCloak Cloud—a cloud-native security platform now available through Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace.

What CyberCloak Cloud Delivers

CyberCloak Cloud provides zero-trust preemptive segmentation, authentication, and encryption that protects distributed network assets, operations, and data-in-transit from unauthorized access or discovery—while enabling seamless, policy-based connectivity. The solution addresses a critical gap: securing critical infrastructure without the complexity and operational friction that typically accompanies alternative enterprise cybersecurity deployments.

Key Value Propositions:

Preemptive Protection : Unlike reactive security models, CyberCloak prohibits unauthorized access before threats materialize, making network assets invisible to potential attackers

: Unlike reactive security models, CyberCloak prohibits unauthorized access before threats materialize, making network assets invisible to potential attackers Seamless Integration : Purpose-built for AWS environments with native integration capabilities for AWS and third-party network tools, eliminating lengthy deployment cycles

: Purpose-built for AWS environments with native integration capabilities for AWS and third-party network tools, eliminating lengthy deployment cycles Operational Continuity : Delivers enterprise-grade zero trust cybersecurity without disrupting legitimate user access or slowing critical operations

: Delivers enterprise-grade zero trust cybersecurity without disrupting legitimate user access or slowing critical operations Cloud-Native Architecture: Hardened security solution designed specifically for modern distributed environments, aligned with AWS security best practices

Developed in collaboration with AWS ProServe, CyberCloak Cloud is available now via AWS Marketplace, enabling rapid deployment into customer-controlled AWS infrastructure.

Industry Perspective

"AWS ProServe provided valuable insights and assistance to maximize the efficiency, utility, and affordability for our customers of CyberCloak operations hosted in the AWS Cloud," said John Higginbotham, CEO and Chairman of Blue Ridge Networks, Inc. "We are excited to offer this enhanced capability in the AWS Cloud of our field-proven CyberCloak solutions."

"We are pleased to have been involved in this important initiative with Blue Ridge Networks to bring CyberCloak capability to the AWS Cloud to support critical operations for commercial and government customers," said Rich Rosenthal, Senior Practice Manager, AWS ProServe.

Availability

Customers can begin using CyberCloak Cloud immediately at: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-oshirgijyug2w?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa

About Blue Ridge Networks, Inc. – Blue Ridge Networks is a proven and trusted provider of highly secure cybersecurity solutions. Our mission is to deliver resilient, seamless, and efficient preemptive zero trust protection for critical assets, data, and operations. Our CyberCloak solutions utilize our unique Data Privacy Facility (DPF) technologies to reliably segment, control access, and protect data-in-transit with your OT/IT infrastructure and tools. Government and commercial organizations have trusted Blue Ridge Networks for over 20 years to successfully deliver solutions that prevent exploits and generate continuous returns on their investments while achieving uninterrupted operational efficiency.

