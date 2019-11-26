Blue Ridge Networks Named 2019 Tech 100 Company by NVTC

Blue Ridge Networks was recognized for its innovative approach to cybersecurity and accomplishments over the past year including considerable expansion in its targeted industries, securing significant funding, and releasing four new products in response to imminent and evolving cyber threats. For more than two decades Blue Ridge Networks has consistently developed advanced solutions which protect its customers with an emphasis on prevention rather than detection-based methods, which are inadequate to fight sophisticated and evolving threats.

"With a unique vision and dedication to industry innovation, Blue Ridge Networks stands out as a leader in the region and beyond. We're excited to announce Blue Ridge Networks as an NVTC Tech 100 honoree," stated Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council.

"This has been a banner year for Blue Ridge Networks and we're honored to be recognized for our contribution to the industry," said Srini Mirmira, President of Blue Ridge Networks. "The innovative solutions we've developed in 2019 will make a tremendous difference for our customers, offering the highest level of protection against the most dangerous cybersecurity threats they face. We applaud NVTC for promoting innovation and advocating the region's technology community."

The winning companies and individuals were selected by a judging committee and will be honored at a reception hosted by NVTC at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner on December 9th. To learn more about the 2019 NVTC Tech 100, and see the full list of winners, visit the website .

ABOUT BLUE RIDGE NETWORKS, Inc.

Blue Ridge Networks is a proven cybersecurity isolation and containment technology innovator delivering network segmentation, remote access, and endpoint cybersecurity solutions that eliminate vulnerabilities to critical network infrastructure and prevent exfiltration of mission critical data. The company has successfully provided resilient, scalable, and affordable cybersecurity systems, software, and managed services for over 20 years, protecting critical operations of its government and enterprise customers with no reported breaches of its technologies – ever.

About the Northern Virginia Tech Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As the largest technology council in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 300,000 employees in the region. NVTC is recognized as the nation's leader in providing its technology community with networking and educational events; specialized services and benefits; public policy advocacy; branding of its region as a major global technology center; initiatives in targeted business sectors and in the international, entrepreneurship, workforce and education arenas; and the NVTC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that supports the NVTC Veterans Employment Initiative and other priorities within Virginia's technology community. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.

