Blue Ridge Networks to Exhibit and Explore Industrial Cybersecurity Partnerships at 2018 CSIA Executive Conference

This year's theme, "Growing Through Innovation and Sound Business Practices," will emphasize embracing the next step in digital transformation, while maximizing growth with industry best practices. While automation and the digital transformation of business processes have been a catalyst for progress for manufacturing and industrial industries, they have also made these organizations prime targets for hackers. To protect their growing network infrastructures, industrial organizations need to make end-to-end security a top priority, and a significant part of the digital transformation conversation.

According to the 2018 State of IoT Security report from Forrester, "As organizations digitize more business processes to improve customer outcomes, they're confronted with a diverse device landscape. The challenge is in assessing any given device's underlying security architecture and determining whether bringing such a device into the corporate environment creates new risks."1

"The introduction of smart-technology has also introduced a myriad of new entry points for hackers to infiltrate a network," said John Higginbotham, CEO of Blue Ridge Networks. "Without a comprehensive cyber strategy in place, these organizations are incredibly vulnerable to attacks. For more than 20 years we have been working to develop cybersecurity solutions that prevent just this kind of hack – and we are proud to say that they have never been breached. Our team is looking forward to partnering with the control systems integrator community to implement cyber solutions more broadly in the industrial sector."

The annual CSIA Executive Conference brings together more than 500 control system integrators and industry suppliers from around the world. CSIA is a non-profit organization founded in 1994, that aims to advance the industry of control system integration by providing an avenue for members to share industry expertise and discuss solutions to next-generation problems.

Based in Northern Virginia, Blue Ridge Networks provides effective network segmentation and endpoint protection that eliminate cybersecurity vulnerabilities for critical infrastructure operations. Its Autonomous Cybersecurity Suite has protected critical operations for prominent US government, financial, healthcare, and other customers for more than twenty years with no reported breaches - ever.

