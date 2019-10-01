Blue Ridge Networks Welcomes R. Bruce Fisher as New Strategic Advisor

Mr. Fisher brings more than three decades of business experience and has a proven track record of leading corporate growth, generating revenue, and developing enterprise value growth. Previously, Mr. Fisher held strategy, business management, and leadership positions at Allied Chemical, now Honeywell, and American Standard/Trane. He then joined the leadership team of Ingersoll Rand after its acquisition of Trane.

Most recently he has worked to support business growth through various positions, including as a partner in a private equity group, an advisor to a broad range of public and private firms, and a board member for several start-ups and non-profit organizations. In addition to his successful business and leadership experience, Mr. Fisher holds a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the College of William and Mary, where he is a board member of the Mason School of Business Foundation.

"We're delighted Bruce has joined the Blue Ridge team and are confident that he will bring a fresh perspective and unique ideas to support our emerging growth," said John Higginbotham, CEO of Blue Ridge Networks. "With a diverse industrial enterprise background and extensive senior executive experience, Bruce will be an asset to our advisory board as we accelerate our market presence for protecting critical infrastructure."

ABOUT BLUE RIDGE NETWORKS, Inc.

Blue Ridge Networks is a proven cybersecurity isolation and containment technology innovator delivering network segmentation, remote access, and endpoint cybersecurity solutions that eliminate vulnerabilities to critical network infrastructure and prevent exfiltration of mission critical data. The company has successfully provided resilient, scalable, and affordable cybersecurity systems, software, and managed services for over 20 years, protecting critical operations of its government and enterprise customers with no reported breaches of its technologies - ever. For more information, visit: www.blueridgenetworks.com or contact sales@blueridgenetworks.com.

