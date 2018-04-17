Blue Ridge Networks Wins 2018 Cybersecurity 'Hot Company' InfoSec Award

This is the sixth annual InfoSec awards, honoring the most innovative and valuable contributors to the information security industry. The highly competitive awards program considers the contributions of nearly 3,000 InfoSec organizations around the world, and winners were selected by a committee of certified security professionals, based on their solutions and approach to next generation security threats.

Blue Ridge Networks was selected because of its impressive track record and overall approach to cybersecurity featuring Autonomous Network Segmentation (ANS). Blue Ridge Networks ANS is a self-contained cybersecurity ecosystem that protects organizations from vulnerabilities posed by connected devices, networks, and people. Based on the 'Zero Trust' methodology, ANS provides the highest level of security by seamlessly protecting the most sensitive infrastructure and allowing IT teams to focus on more critical functions.

This operationally transparent and versatile overlay solution enables organizations to seamlessly connect, isolate, contain, cloak, and manage users and devices over any transport, anywhere in the world – with minimal network configuration changes. ANS fills a significant need for impenetrable site to site communications, remote access, M2M communications, Industrial IoT/ OT security, and disaster recovery/workload failover. Today, as the complexity of both network devices and the attack methods used to breach them has increased, this strategy has proven to be the most efficient and reliable tactic for cybersecurity.

"For more than 20 years our approach to security has ensured network security by eliminating vulnerabilities at their source," said John Higginbotham, CEO of Blue Ridge Networks. "Using advanced network segmentation, isolation, and cloaking, this methodology has successfully and reliably prevented breaches since Blue Ridge Networks was founded. We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the InfoSec community as a leader in cybersecurity solutions as we continue providing the most effective security solutions possible for our customers across industries."

"Cybercrime, Hactivism, Cyberespionage, Ransomware and malware exploits are all on the rise," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine. "Blue Ridge Networks has been distinguished as the Hot Company in Cybersecurity from our magazine. They won after we reviewed nearly 3,000 InfoSec companies, globally, because they are an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat, proactively."

ABOUT BLUE RIDGE NETWORKS

Based in Northern Virginia, Blue Ridge Networks is a visionary cybersecurity pioneer that provides autonomous cybersecurity for the connected world. Blue Ridge Networks' Autonomous Cybersecurity Suite protects organizations from vulnerabilities posed by connected devices, endpoints, networks, and people. Blue Ridge solutions have protected critical operations for some of the largest US government, financial, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure customers for more than twenty years with no reported breaches.

ABOUT CYBER DEFENSE MAGAZINE

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

