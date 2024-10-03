Blue Ridge Partners Appoints Private Equity Industry Leader Pat Donegan as Senior Managing Director

Former Private Equity Operating Partner Brings Proven Expertise in Scaling Portfolio Companies and Optimizing Growth Strategies to Global Management Consulting Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners is proud to announce that Pat Donegan has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director. Pat brings more than 25 years of leadership experience helping private equity firms and their portfolio companies improve sales, operations, and overall business growth. He is known for his ability to optimize go-to-market strategies through a data driven lens and deliver measurable improvements results in sales and commercial performance.

Before joining Blue Ridge Partners, Pat was an Operating Partner at The Riverside Company, where he advised deal teams and portfolio companies on strategies to drive growth and scale businesses. He has also held leadership roles as a private equity-backed operator with P&L responsibilities, giving him practical experience in managing and predictably growing businesses. Pat's expertise includes improving salesforce effectiveness, optimizing sales talent, driving growth strategies, and managing operations.

"We are very pleased to welcome Pat Donegan to the Blue Ridge Partners team," said Jim Corey, Managing Partner and CEO of Blue Ridge Partners. "He has deep knowledge of the private equity industry, and he understands the challenges of being an operating partner from his time at The Riverside Company. We look forward to working closely with him as he brings his expertise to our clients."

In his new role, Pat will work closely with private equity firms and their portfolio companies to solve growth challenges and accelerate revenue. Based in New York, Pat will leverage his experience of seamlessly working with investment, portfolio operating and management teams to create value and achieve stronger business performance and long-term success.

About Blue Ridge Partners:

Blue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. We have worked with more than 1,200 companies to improve their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships, and enhance marketing and sales performance.

Our clients include over 130 private equity firms and their portfolio companies – supporting them during deal evaluation, due diligence, and post-acquisition. We have a reputation for helping companies grow faster by rolling up our sleeves, working collaboratively, and delivering measurable impact quickly and more efficiently than large consultancies.

For further information please contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.blueridgepartners.com.

