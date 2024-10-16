Blue Ridge Partners Hires Growth Leader John Drosos as Managing Director

Global management consultancy adds highly experienced and talented Managing Director to its growing leadership team

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners is pleased to announce that John Drosos has joined the firm as Managing Director, bringing a diverse range of expertise across consulting, private equity, and operational leadership. With over 25 years of experience, John has built a strong track record of driving revenue growth and operational excellence.

John joins Blue Ridge Partners following an impressive tenure at the Alexander Group (AGI), where he founded and led the firm's Manufacturing and Distribution practice, and later its Business & Financial Services practice, achieving significant growth in both areas. His extensive experience with private equity firms and portfolio companies, along with deep expertise in the technology sector—particularly in Fintech—makes him a versatile leader.

Earlier in his career, John held senior roles at Home Depot and worked in strategy and technology consulting at Bain and Andersen Consulting (now Accenture). John is based in Chicago and will be working closely with clients to accelerate their growth and deliver measurable value.

"We are thrilled to have John Drosos join Blue Ridge Partners," said Jim Corey, CEO of Blue Ridge Partners. "John is a highly experienced consultant with significant line management experience. His combination of skills will be very valuable to our clients, and we look forward to the leadership and impact he will bring to our firm."

About Blue Ridge Partners:

Blue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. We have worked with more than 1,200 companies to improve their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships, and enhance marketing and sales performance.

Our clients include over 130 private equity firms and their portfolio companies – supporting them during deal evaluation, due diligence, and post-acquisition. We have a reputation for helping companies grow faster by rolling up our sleeves, working collaboratively, and delivering measurable impact quickly and more efficiently than large consultancies. For more information visit www.blueridgepartners.com.

For further information please contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.blueridgepartners.com.

