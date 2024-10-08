Blue Ridge Partners Hires Tech Leader Kyle Heller as Managing Director

Global Management Consultancy adds highly accomplished commercial excellence leader with deep technology experience to the Blue Ridge Partners leadership team

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Heller as Managing Director. With more than 25 years of experience as both an operator and advisor in the commercial excellence space, Kyle brings expertise across business development, channel management, sales, operations and product management.

Prior to joining Blue Ridge Partners, Kyle was a Partner at ZS Associates, a global consulting firm, where he led the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) industry practice and managed key corporate and private equity client relationships.

"Kyle brings outstanding skills and experience to Blue Ridge Partners. He spent more than two decades helping companies accelerate growth, both as a consultant and a commercial leader," said Jim Corey, CEO of Blue Ridge Partners. "Kyle has experience in a wide range of industries but is particularly deep in the high-tech sector. We are very pleased to have Kyle join our leadership team."

In his new role at Blue Ridge Partners, Kyle's focus is to help clients overcome go-to-market challenges, drive sales force effectiveness, and leverage analytics to enhance performance. He is based in San Francisco.

About Blue Ridge Partners:

Blue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. We have worked with more than 1,200 companies to improve their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships, and enhance marketing and sales performance.

Our clients include over 130 private equity firms and their portfolio companies – supporting them during deal evaluation, due diligence, and post-acquisition. We have a reputation for helping companies grow faster by rolling up our sleeves, working collaboratively, and delivering measurable impact quickly and more efficiently than large consultancies.

For further information please contact us at [email protected] or visit us at www.blueridgepartners.com.

SOURCE Blue Ridge Partners