Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing Partners With Zignum Mezcal

Established in the state of Oaxaca, México, Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto is a leading, wholly owned, fully integrated producer of mezcal. Their brands, Zignum included, are highly recognized in the domestic market and are category leaders in duty-free. Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto maintains four traditional brick ovens for traditional mezcal production, houses over 1,500 new French and American oak casks and cultivates their own Espadín agave plants, with sustainability and community at the core of the company's values.

Zignum Reposado is aged in American white oak barrels for a minimum of eight months, and Añejo in a combination of French and American oak for a minimum of 18 months. The Maestro Mezcalero and his team work with an eco-friendly mindset from field to barrel to bottle. The agave hearts (piña) are harvested at the peak of maturity, with a focus on bringing out the authentic flavor of the agave in the finished spirit.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing to help realize our strategic goals and accelerate Zignum Mezcal distribution nationally in the US market. BRS&W leadership and experience in the spirits industry is the perfect complement for Zignum Mezcal to achieve renewed success within the rapidly growing mezcal category," said Saul Moise, Commercial Director USA at Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto.

Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing CEO, Carlos Carreras adds, "Zignum is the perfect entry for mezcal consumers, with its exceptionally smooth taste and refined finish delivered from the aging in oak barrels. This brand is a fantastic addition to our portfolio — we're proud to represent and contribute to Zignum's future growth in the US."

About Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing

Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing is a sales and marketing company, representing a diverse group of premium wines and spirits from around the world. Our portfolio is comprised of brands both created and developed by Blue Ridge, as well as partner brands selected for their growth potential. The Blue Ridge team brings to the table a strong sales force with established distributor and retailer relationships nationwide. For more information please visit www.BlueRidgeSpirits.com

About Grupo Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto

Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto is the first mezcal distillery to obtain ISO 9001 certification, Clean Industry (PROFEPA) and Kosher, in addition to using Certified Wood (SEMARNAT) and nom-070 certification (Mexican Quality Regulator Ya Mezcal).

Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto actively supports two Oaxaqueño foundations with economic and material resources: The Fundación el Agave y Nosotros contributes to the enrichment of artistic and cultural activity by preserving and spreading the artistic heritage of Oaxaca and the Don Antonio Rivera Venegas Foundation that carries out activities that contribute to the integral development of the indigenous and rural communities of Oaxaca, developing projects and actions that strengthen communities in health areas (consultations, workshops and campaigns) and Social Welfare (donations, trainings and workshops). For more information: http://www.casaagp.com/

Social Media Handles

SOURCE Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing

