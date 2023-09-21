Blue Ridge Winery Underground Wine Tasting to Take Place at the Lake House at Poconos Park--Presale Tickets Go Live Thursday

POCONOS PARK, Pa., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Estate Winery and Vineyard is partnering with the Lake House at Poconos Park to present the Blue Ridge Winery Underground Wine Tasting on Friday, October 20, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available this Thursday, September 21st.

Join us at Poconos Park, in Bushkill, PA, on Friday, October 20, for an unforgettable evening. A high impact, emotional presentation by Randy Detrick of Blue Ridge Winery that will include hope, trust, empathy… all the best things in life, paired with world-class wine. The event will take place in the main room of the Lake House at Poconos Park, with a panoramic view of the serene 90-acre private lake through the wall of windows. Tickets start at just $49.

A former professional skier and entrepreneur turned winemaker and motivational speaker, Randy Detrick, started the Blue Ridge Winery with his wife Tiffany after a successful career as the owner of a medical supplies company. What began as a passion project has become an all-encompassing career for the Detrick family, who own and operate the Blue Ridge Estate Winery and Vineyard, which, in a relatively short time, has gained a worldwide reputation in the realm of fine wine.

"Our mission is to add value to the lives of others," said Randy Detrick. "All of our success has stemmed from that simple edict, so whatever we do, whether it's the day-to-day operation of our winery or a special event like the Underground Wine Tasting, we're looking to enhance people's lives."

The event will last approximately 90 minutes, during which time attendees will enjoy a high-impact motivational talk by Randy Detrick composed of vivid stories of hope, love, trust, and the joy of living in the moment; the tasting of 5 extraordinary wines with an assortment of nuts, cheese and chocolate; and a commemorative Underground Experience wine glass made by Luigi Bormioli.

In addition to the general admission experience described above, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available that also include a meet and greet with Mr. Detrick; a professional, personalized photo with Randy to capture the moment; Blue Ridge Winery certificates and t-shirts; and more.

"I'm a big fan of Randy's and of their Blue Ridge Winery," said John Oakes, CEO and founder of Poconos Park. "We're thrilled to be able to provide the perfect setting for this fantastic event."

Situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, Poconos Park is located 18 miles north of Stroudsburg, in the Buskill Falls Region, near Delaware Water Gap National Park. Overlooking the shores of a 90-acre private lake in some of the most beautiful, forested countryside in the entire country, Poconos Park—including its 10,000-capacity amphitheater and the 14,000-square-foot Lake House banquet hall—is ideal for a variety of events both large and small, including concerts, corporate retreats, banquets, weddings and, it turns out, wine tastings. It is less than a 90-minute motorcycle ride from New York City and Philadelphia, and only 75 minutes from Newark, NJ.

For more information and updates check out Blue Ridge Estate Winery and PoconosPark.com.

ABOUT POCONOS PARK :

POCONOS PARK, located only 18 miles north of Stroudsburg in the Bushkill Falls region near Delaware Water Gap National Park, operates as a boutique festival site and plays host to world-class tours and productions, as well as special events. The complex includes two sizable venues: the Amphitheater at Poconos Park, a 10,000-person-capacity, open-air, amphitheater with thousands of seats near the stage and a beautiful grass lawn for thousands more to enjoy entertainment in the great outdoors (the amphitheater can also be converted to a 3,000-capacity, fully-enclosed venue for year-round performances); and the Lake House at Poconos Park, a 14,000 square-foot banquet hall located on a scenic 90-acre lake. (The theater can seat up to 400 people for private events, such as banquets, corporate retreats, weddings, etc., and serve as a facility for first-class VIP experiences for concerts, festivals and other large events.) For more information, please visit PoconosPark.com.

Contact:

Ken Conte

[email protected]

970.227.3588

SOURCE Poconos Park