Blue River Development, LLC (BRD) Donated More Than 2 Acres of Land to Local School, New Creation Christian Academy

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC (BRD) sold 62 acres of land to Pulte Homes for a development on Lake Dow Road in McDonough, Georgia. BRD donated 2.07 acres of the development to New Creation Christian Academy. "Blue River Development, LLC is not only committed to bringing quality developments to the City of McDonough and other municipalities throughout metro Atlanta, we strive to have a direct impact on the community and believe that this effort makes the project more worthwhile. We had the opportunity to tour New Creation Christian Academy and spend time with the administration while working on this project. We are excited that this donation will help New Creation Christian Academy grow and give back to the community!" Stacey Capogrossi, Director of Investor Relations, Blue River Development, LLC.

The land sold to Pulte Homes is the equivalent of 140 lots.

"We would like to thank the Blue River Development group for their generous donation of the land adjacent to our property. As New Creation Christian Academy continues to grow, we look forward to being able to utilize this property in a variety of ways. Our future plans include a sports complex with road access, allowing us to be able to host games and meets on our campus. We are excited to see what God has for us in the future and are grateful that Blue River has helped," said Shannon Eagle, Administrative Support, New Creation Christian Academy.

New Creation Christian Academy was established in the fall of 2000 and is a non-denominational Christian school designed to offer academic and athletic programs for students in middle and high school grades. As a University-Model® school for full-time and part-time students, NCCA offers academically challenging, college preparatory classes. Our schedule is built so that students attend classes two days a week at the elementary and middle school level. In high school, students' schedules are based on a typical college schedule with classes meeting once or twice a week for 1.5 to 2 hours per class meeting time. Competitive athletic programs are offered to all of our students.

Blue River Development, LLC is a nationally recognized, industry-leading, land sales and development team that specializes in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. Our team has over 20 years of experience and has been involved in the development, acquisition, and disposition of nearly 1 billion dollars in projects. These projects are comprised of thousands of residential lots, multifamily units, and retail developments. Our success has been driven by our ability to provide and catalog the most up-to-date market intel, the ability to execute on the data, and our accountability to our clients and investors.

