Blue River Is Recognized With Three Awards By The M&A Source

Blue River was named the Top Firm of the Year in the 10+ person firm category for achieving the highest total enterprise value of completed deals for 2021. The Advisor of the Year is given to the individual with the highest combined enterprise value of completed deals in 2021. Membership in the Platinum Club acknowledges combined transactions totaling more than $15M. Mr. Loftis accepted all three awards at the M&A Source Spring Conference in Denver, CO in May 2022.

Mr. Loftis is a Fellow of the M&A Source for notable contributions like serving on its board of directors and writing and teaching advanced M&A courses. He said, "Blue River enables business owners to pass their companies to acquirers who seek to take the business to new levels. I am grateful to the M&A Source for acknowledging our accomplishments. I couldn't be prouder of our team."

"This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication of our entire organization to provide routine excellence on transactions to succeed on behalf of our clients." said Bryan Berent, Managing Partner at Blue River.

Jeff Swiggett, M&A Source Chair, stated, "This (the award recipients) is an impressive group of lower middle market advisors who represent the gold standard for our industry."

Blue River Financial Group is a middle market merger and acquisition advisory firm headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. It assists corporations, private equity groups and individuals in the sale and acquisition of businesses. With over 20 years of experience spanning across 50 global industries, Blue River provides a suite of services including corporate development, private equity support, valuations and transaction consulting, placing a premium on relationship-centered transaction counsel and client focus. Learn more at https://goblueriver.com/.

