Blue River Partners Expands Technology Service Offerings

Business Analytics

Custom Dashboards and Reporting



Custom Database Design, Development, Administration and Programming

Business Intelligence

Data Integrations, Conversions and Migrations



Data Loading, Cleansing and Validation

Systems Analysis

System Configurations and Assessments



Documentation of Systems and Software Infrastructure



Gap Identifications with Current Technology



Vendor Management and Contract Negotiations

Custom Application Development

Custom Client Software Development and Software Enhancements

Systems and Software Implementation

Enterprise Databases (SQL Server, Oracle, DB2)



Analytics (SSAS, SSIS, Tableau, ETL, Power Pivot, Power BI)



Programming (Full Microsoft Stack)



Accounting Systems (Investran, QuickBooks, NAV)

"The alternative asset industry continues to see increased proliferation of technology solutions relating to all aspects of advisory firms' business operations with a corresponding demand for Technology and Data Analytics services," said Michael Minces, President of Blue River. "With significant growth in both the number and complexity of software and technology systems, there is a growing need for sophisticated expertise in this area to assist managers in evaluating, implementing, customizing and integrating technology solutions and extracting data and reporting from these systems."

Jon Moxley, Managing Director of Technology Services, leads this service offering for Blue River. Mr. Moxley has over 28 years of experience in the information technology profession, with the last 20 years primarily focused on the alternative asset industry.

About Blue River Partners

Blue River Partners, LLC is a preeminent service provider to the alternative asset industry. By leveraging Blue River's team, investment advisory firms are able to implement a best-of-breed, integrated, institutional back office, often times at a fraction of the cost of internal hires. Blue River works with managers in multiple capacities ranging from:

Private equity fund administration and investor reporting

Outsourced regulatory compliance (SEC, CFTC, and 40 Act)

Hedge fund, private equity fund, and mutual fund launches

Outsourced CFO services, financial controls and operational support services

Outsourced CFO/controller and administration services to private equity fund investments – portfolio companies, real estate assets and energy assets

Advisory firm formation

Regulatory registration and compliance program design

Mock SEC examinations, compliance gap assessments and annual reviews

Operational and compliance due diligence

Blue River currently supports over 315 clients managing more than $1.25 trillion in assets. For more information about our service offerings and resources, please visit us at www.blueriverpartnersllc.com or contact us at info@blueriverpartnersllc.com.

Blue River Partners, LLC is not a CPA firm. Blue River Partners, LLC is not a law firm.

Contact Information:

MICHAEL S. MINCES

Founding Partner, President

Phone: 214.736.7176

info@blueriverpartnersllc.com

