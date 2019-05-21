Blue Sage and MGIC Announce Technology Integration Partnership

MILWAUKEE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sage, developers of the only browser-based, end-to-end lending technology designed to provide borrowers with a digital mortgage experience, and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) (NYSE: MTG), the nation's first private mortgage insurer, jointly announced today the availability of MGIC's mortgage insurance rate quotes and delegated MI service ordering through the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform.

Through this technology integration, loan originators can select MI products and order MGIC rate quotes or delegated MI without leaving the platform, improving the speed and accuracy of ordering MGIC MI.

This partnership with MGIC is another step forward in Blue Sage's vision to provide an end-to-end, cloud-based digital mortgage experience capable of handling any business channel, from retail to wholesale, correspondent and even consumer direct. The integration was made possible through Blue Sage's unique application programming interfaces (APIs), which provide seamless interoperability between the platform and third-party systems.

"We're proud to partner with MGIC, which shares our vision to streamline the mortgage insurance process for lenders and consumers," said Joe Langner, CEO of Blue Sage. "Our automated integration with MGIC significantly reduces time and effort involved in ordering insurance, regardless of a lender's channel of business. Through partnerships such as these, Blue Sage continues to modernize mortgage lending in the cloud in ways that other platforms simply cannot match."

"We are excited to be working with Blue Sage to bring the newest MGIC offerings to our mutual customers," said Margaret Crowley, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at MGIC. "As we continue to define new ways of supporting the private mortgage insurance needs of our customers, partners like Blue Sage are creating platforms that support continuous innovation."

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At April 30, 2019, MGIC had $212.5 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts.

About Blue Sage

Blue Sage is an innovative, cloud-based digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders that provides a superior lending experience for every borrower. The company's technology is 100% browser-based and provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel. All Blue Sage solutions include mobile applications and are delivered through a secure, fully managed cloud service. The company's technology was developed over the past four years by the founders of Palisades Technology Partners, developers of Impact, the first end-to-end web-based loan platform which was used by five of the 10 largest U.S. originators. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com.

