Blue Sage Solutions Expands Embedded AI Capabilities Across the Mortgage Lifecycle

SageVision, AI Studio, and Voice AI expand embedded automation and intelligent workflows across origination and servicing

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sage Solutions, a provider of cloud-native mortgage technology, today announced expanded capabilities across the Blue Sage AI ecosystem, delivering intelligent automation and embedded AI workflows throughout the mortgage lifecycle. Blue Sage AI, the company's unified AI framework, brings together intelligent document analysis, workflow automation, underwriting support, predictive analytics, and conversational AI natively within the Blue Sage Digital Lending and Digital Servicing platforms to help lenders reduce operational friction, improve efficiency, and accelerate loan workflows.

The latest Blue Sage AI advancements span three core solutions focused on intelligent automation across origination and servicing.

SageVision, Blue Sage's AI-powered Intelligent Document Analysis (IDA) solution, moves beyond legacy OCR and ADR workflows through automated document classification, contextual analysis, cross-document validation, and intelligent data extraction across mortgage documents and lending workflows. New enhancements include:

Automated analysis, validation, and extraction across borrower, income, asset, collateral, purchase agreement, title, and insurance documentation with direct population into LOS workflows.

Cross-document analysis that identifies mismatches across W-2s, paystubs, tax returns, bank statements, driver's licenses, and loan data to surface potential issues earlier in the lending process.

Dynamic confidence scoring that automatically triggers exception-based workflows when additional validation is required.

Availability across retail, correspondent, wholesale, and consumer-direct channels.

UW Studio combines document intelligence, guideline analysis, and condition automation within a unified lending workflow designed to improve operational efficiency, consistency, and underwriting readiness. New enhancements include:

Automated association of uploaded documents to open loan conditions to reduce manual condition management workflows.

Evaluation of documents against lending guidelines and overlays, surfacing recommended clear, warn, or flag statuses for review.

Automated financial document analysis that helps identify undisclosed liabilities, unverified deposits, data inconsistencies, and potential borrower risk indicators earlier in the process.

Voice AI powers intelligent servicing interactions within the Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform. New enhancements include:

AI-driven borrower welcome calls following servicing transfers with real-time sentiment analysis and adaptive conversations.

Automated identity verification along with borrower payment, escrow, and servicing guidance.

Outbound workflow automation across servicing operations, including employment verification calls and servicing notifications without increasing operational overhead.

Blue Sage began implementing AI-driven workflows in 2022 and formally launched SageVision in 2025 through production pilots. Unlike platforms that rely on external AI overlays, disconnected integrations, or fragile third-party wrappers, Blue Sage embeds AI directly within its API-first lending platform. Every AI-assisted workflow remains logged, traceable, and auditable across the lending lifecycle, helping lenders maintain operational visibility and governance.

"Mortgage lending requires more than AI expertise. It requires a deep understanding of how loans move through origination and servicing, along with the compliance obligations that govern every step," said Carmine Cacciavillani, Founder and President, Blue Sage Solutions. "Because Blue Sage AI is embedded directly into our platform architecture, we can automate high-friction processes in ways that are practical, secure, production-ready, and aligned with the operational realities of mortgage lending."

About Blue Sage Solutions

Blue Sage is a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based digital mortgage technology for the mortgage industry. The company's Digital Lending Platform provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel, while delivering a superior experience for every borrower. The Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform enables financial institutions to modernize their servicing operations, reduce costs, and ultimately attract and retain more borrowers. All Blue Sage technologies are 100% browser-based, equipped with mobile applications, and delivered through a secure, fully-managed cloud service. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com.

SOURCE Blue Sage Solutions