Royal Credit Union Taps Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform to Transform Mortgage Process

Innovative technology will enhance efficiency, member experience and integration across business units



EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Credit Union, a prestigious credit union primarily serving Minnesota and Wisconsin, has implemented Blue Sage Solutions' state-of-the-art Digital Lending Platform to support its more than 300,000 members. By leveraging Blue Sage's cloud-based technology, Royal Credit Union will streamline its mortgage processing, along with its Lake Area Mortgage division to deliver a more innovative, efficient and modern borrower experience.

The $5.5 billion credit union selected the Blue Sage Solutions Digital Lending Platform for its ability to improve operational efficiency and consolidate two business units onto a single loan origination system. Royal Credit Union also valued Blue Sage's adaptability and willingness to problem-solve, noting that the company's open collaboration model and direct, consistent communication with team members sets Blue Sage apart from other tech providers. This close partnership has enabled Royal Credit Union to tailor key aspects of the platform to its unique needs and workflows.

In addition to the core platform, Royal Credit Union also implemented the company's LION Consumer Point of Sale (POS), enabling members to apply for a mortgage through a secure, intuitive and mobile-friendly interface. The credit union conducted extensive usability testing prior to rollout, ensuring that the POS experience aligned with its member-first philosophy.

"Blue Sage has proven to be a valuable partner," said Matthew Gerber, Vice President of Mortgage Lending at Royal Credit Union. "Their team is collaborative, accessible and deeply committed to helping us solve real-world challenges. They've shown a willingness to enhance their solution to fit our needs, and as we saw in our recent roadmap meeting, they continue to innovate in ways that will make our operations even more efficient. This partnership is helping us elevate the mortgage experience for our members today and prepare for the future."

The Blue Sage Solutions Digital Lending Platform is a 100% cloud-based platform that delivers advanced automation, task-based workflows, and an intuitive user interface. Built in the cloud, the platform automates loan processing tasks from application to closing, enabling credit unions, regional banks and mortgage bankers to scale operations effortlessly, regardless of the channel – retail, correspondent or wholesale. Blue Sage Solutions also has a library of API-based connections with third-party services and software providers, fostering seamless integrations that improve workflows while providing lenders with a competitive edge.

"In today's competitive mortgage market, it's more important than ever for organizations like Royal Credit Union to reduce friction in the lending process and offer a superior member experience," said Carmine Cacciavillani, Founder and President of Blue Sage Solutions. "We are excited to partner with one of the most respected financial institutions in the Midwest, and look forward to helping Royal Credit Union achieve their goals."

About Royal Credit Union

Royal Credit Union is a federally insured credit union proudly serving over 300,000 Members in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Royal is driven by a core ideology built on a strong purpose and values. You can open an account or apply for a low-rate loan at Royal Credit Union if you live or work in 26 counties in western Wisconsin or 16 counties in Minnesota. Counties served in Wisconsin include Adams, Ashland, Bayfield, Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marathon, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, and Wood. Counties served in Minnesota include Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Olmsted, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Wabasha, Washington, Winona and Wright. A complete list of Member eligibility requirements is available on the Royal Credit Union website. To learn more about Royal, visit rcu.org or call 800-341-9911.

About Blue Sage Solutions

Blue Sage is a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based digital mortgage technology for the mortgage industry. The company's Digital Lending Platform provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel, while delivering a superior experience for every borrower. The Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform enables financial institutions to modernize their servicing operations, reduce costs, and ultimately attract and retain more borrowers. All Blue Sage technologies are 100% browser-based, equipped with mobile applications, and delivered through a secure, fully-managed cloud service. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com.

SOURCE Blue Sage Solutions