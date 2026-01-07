Blue Sage Caps Off Record Year of Growth and Innovation

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sage Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based, digital lending technology, today announced record growth and significant technology enhancements in 2025, driven by rapid client adoption, increased loan volume across its platforms, and process improvements for lenders adopting its fully digital, API-driven lending platform.

Blue Sage experienced significant expansion in 2025, driven by continued demand from both mid-tier and enterprise lenders seeking modern, scalable technology to replace legacy loan origination systems. Over the past two years, Blue Sage has more than doubled its customer base, adding a diverse mix of credit unions, independent mortgage companies, banks, retail lenders, and depositories nationwide.

This year the company:

Significantly expanded its client base and footprint across credit unions, IMBs and banks, reflecting rising industry demand for cloud-native LOS modernization.

Enabled clients to launch new origination channels within a single instance of the platform, expand scale and add new functionality within existing channels, demonstrating the flexibility of the Blue Sage platform.

Achieved more than 50% growth in closed loan volume year-over-year, with another 50% increase projected in 2026.

Accelerated implementation timelines, bringing mid-market lenders live within 6 months and moving enterprise lenders into pilot phases in under 10 months– setting new industry standards for speed and scalability.

"Blue Sage's growth this year is a direct result of our commitment to innovation and client success," said Carmine Cacciavillani, Founder and CEO of Blue Sage. "As lenders continue to transform their operations, they're turning to Blue Sage because we deliver technology that evolves with them—scalable, intelligent and built for the future of lending. As we look to 2026, we're focused on helping our clients capture new growth opportunities and deliver better borrower experiences through technology."

Over the past year, Blue Sage continued to expand the depth and breadth of its digital lending ecosystem with several key technology advancements designed to help lenders shorten cycle times, improve borrower engagement and increase operational efficiency.

This year's highlights include:

Enhanced LION POS: Blue Sage introduced major upgrades to its LION Consumer Point of Sale platform, focused on improving user experience, accessibility, and overall system performance. Loan officers can now better track borrower progress during application and can offer to "co-pilot" and complete the application on behalf of the borrower. Borrowers now benefit from a more intuitive interface with interactive guided tours, streamlined consent flows, AI-driven knowledge-based support, and the ability to shop for mortgage insurance directly within the platform. These enhancements significantly streamline the application process and enhance transparency throughout the loan journey.

The company debuted its new AI Sales Agent, a breakthrough tool that uses generative AI to engage borrowers intelligently across the home-buying journey. Integrated directly into the LOS, it analyzes borrower data, provides loan officers with actionable insights and automates personalized follow-ups, helping lenders improve conversion rates while reducing time to close.

Blue Sage added new and enhanced API integrations with industry-leading partners, expanding secondary marketing, pricing and eligibility capabilities. These connections strengthen Blue Sage's open-architecture approach, enabling lenders to scale their ideal tech stack faster with less friction.

"Our mission has always been to build technology that anticipates, adapts to, and accelerates the needs of modern lenders," said Steve Octaviano, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Sage. "The advancements we delivered this year, from AI-driven sales enablement to deeper API connectivity, reflect our commitment to continuous innovation and our belief that smarter, more connected systems are the key to faster, more efficient lending."

Blue Sage's technology continues to attract lenders of all sizes looking to modernize loan manufacturing. One standout example this year was a top-10 retail lender, which successfully completed a full replatforming of its loan origination system using the Blue Sage cloud-based LOS.

The project—spanning the company's sales, operations and partner network—was completed in under 12 months, demonstrating the scalability and speed of Blue Sage's configurable technology. The lender consolidated multiple legacy tools into a single, unified platform, improving efficiency, collaboration and data transparency across its retail lending channels.

This milestone underscores the growing confidence that lenders place in Blue Sage technology to power their next generation of lending. By enabling faster implementation, deeper integration and a more agile operating model, Blue Sage continues to prove that digital transformation in mortgage lending doesn't have to take years—or compromise performance.

About Blue Sage Solutions

Blue Sage Solutions delivers modern, cloud-native digital lending technology powered by advanced automation and AI. Our configurable, API-driven platform streamlines origination through servicing, helping lenders accelerate cycle times, reduce costs, and deliver a superior borrower experience across every channel. For more information visit www.bluesageusa.com.

