OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced the appointment of Kedar S. Mate, MD, a physician, healthcare quality leader, and chief medical officer of Qualified Health AI, to the nonprofit health plan's Board of Directors. Dr. Mate brings more than two decades of experience advancing healthcare quality, patient safety, innovation, and health system transformation in the United States and around the world.

Blue Shield of California Appoints Healthcare Innovation Leader Kedar S. Mate, MD, to Board of Directors

Dr. Mate leads the clinical vision and strategy for Qualified Health AI, a digital health company focused on helping healthcare organizations safely and effectively deploy artificial intelligence technologies. Prior to founding the company, he served as president and CEO of Institute for Healthcare Improvement, the world's leading international healthcare quality and patient safety organization.

"Kedar has spent his career helping healthcare organizations deliver better outcomes for the people they serve," said Pamela DeCoste, Board Chair for Blue Shield of California. "His experience as a physician, healthcare executive, and innovator will bring valuable perspective as Blue Shield continues working to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and worthy of our family and friends."

Dr. Mate's experience advancing equity, healthcare quality, safety, and affordability through leadership roles spans healthcare delivery, policy, innovation, and technology. He has advised leading healthcare organizations, government agencies, and global institutions, including the World Health Organization and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Dr. Mate also brings extensive governance experience through board and advisory service with organizations including MLK Community Health System, Healthcare Excellence Canada, Center for Care Innovations, and the National Academy of Medicine's Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct initiative.

"Blue Shield of California has long been a leader in pursuing better health outcomes and a more affordable healthcare system for its members," Dr. Mate said. "I'm thrilled to join the Board of Directors and look forward to supporting the nonprofit organization's mission and commitment to providing access to quality healthcare that's sustainably affordable for all."

Dr. Mate is a senior scholar at Stanford University's Clinical Excellence Research Center. He practices internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital and serves on the faculty of Weill Cornell Medicine. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard Medical School and a bachelor's degree in American history from Brown University.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with nearly 6 million members, 6,800 employees, and more than $28 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.



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SOURCE Blue Shield of California