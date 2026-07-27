Recognized during Disability Pride Month, the nonprofit health plan was named a "World's Top Disability Inclusive Business."

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California has again been named a "World's Top Disability Inclusive Business" by the Disability Index, earning a top score for its commitment to advancing disability inclusion and cultivating a culture of belonging for all employees.

Blue Shield of California Earns Top Score on the 2026 Disability Index

"As Executive Advisor for the Disability Inclusion Alliance, I see how employees across the Ascendiun Family of Companies are advancing this work by strengthening accessibility, sharing lived experiences, and creating spaces where people feel seen, supported, and valued," said Frank Caporusso, senior vice president of Healthcare Quality and Affordability Operations at Blue Shield. "This recognition reflects the collective efforts of employees, leaders, and partners who continue to champion accessibility and advance inclusion in meaningful ways."

The Disability Index is the leading independent benchmarking tool for evaluating disability inclusion in business. Participating organizations are assessed across nine areas: Culture, Leadership, Accessibility, Benefits, Recruitment, Career Development, Supply Chain, Accommodations & Adjustments, and Marketing & Communications. Blue Shield's top score reflects its ongoing efforts to embed accessibility and inclusion throughout the organization.

"Disability inclusion is essential to our mission of creating a healthcare system worthy of our family and friends," said Ellen Sexton, executive vice president, chief growth officer, and chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Council at Blue Shield. "It starts with creating a workplace where employees can do meaningful work, grow in their careers, and contribute fully. By reducing barriers and designing with accessibility in mind, we strengthen our culture and improve experiences for our employees, members, partners, and the communities we serve."

Learn more about Blue Shield of California's culture of belonging at careers.blueshieldca.com.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with nearly 6 million members, 6,800 employees, and more than $28 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About the Disability Index®

The Disability Index® is the leading benchmarking tool for advancing disability inclusion in business worldwide. Trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine opportunities for progress through data-driven actions and outcomes. An initiative of Disability:IN, participation is open to companies operating in countries around the globe. Learn more at DisabilityIN.Org.

CONTACT: Mark Seelig

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California