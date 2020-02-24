Blue Shield of California Appoints Lisa Davis as Chief Information Officer

Davis, who most recently held the position of vice president and general manager at Intel, will be tasked with creating a progressive approach to cloud computing, security and data analytics. In addition, she will lead efforts to integrate solutions that meet the changing needs of a modern workplace for our employees, and improved experience for our members, customers and providers.

"Lisa is a proven leader who is driven by excellence and understands both the complexities and interdependencies of technology and business," said Todd Walthall, chief operating officer for Blue Shield of California. "Her extensive experience and passion for building strong, collaborative partnerships is essential to ensuring we use state-of-the-art technology that helps to transform the healthcare experience for all."

Davis brings over 20 years of experience to the role and has received numerous industry recognitions, including the Top 100 Social CIO award, CIO 100 Award from CIO Magazine, and Digital Edge 25 Award for innovative use of technology to deliver business value.

"Blue Shield of California is already hard at work on an ambitious roadmap to develop a healthcare system that works better for all involved. Technology plays a huge part in this equation, so I am thrilled to join the team to provide solutions that will help us achieve that goal," Davis said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues at Blue Shield who are committed to transforming our healthcare system and ensuring that our customers are put at the center of that work."

Davis earned her bachelor of science degree in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University and a master of science degree in Human Resources Management from Golden Gate University.

