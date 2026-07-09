OAKLAND, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News) has named Blue Shield of California to the publication's 2026 list of Best Companies to Work For in several categories – Overall, Health Care and Research, West, and Supporting Family Caregiving.

Blue Shield of California Recognized as a 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Company to Work For

"At Blue Shield, we believe our mission is best advanced by a culture that puts people first. Our employees are mission-driven, and we aim to create an environment where they feel valued, supported, and connected to something bigger than themselves," said Haley Mixon, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Blue Shield of California. "This recognition showcases the progress we have made in creating a great place to do meaningful work."

U.S. News is a trusted resource on employee well-being and releases an annual list of public and private companies recognized for their workplace standards. Companies are evaluated on several metrics including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, physical and psychological comfort, career opportunities, and professional development.

"This recognition reflects the importance of our team members and their dedication to creating a healthcare system that's worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable," said Mike Stuart, president and CEO, Blue Shield of California. "Every day, our employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of our members and making healthcare affordable, and their commitment is what drives our mission forward and makes Blue Shield a place where people are proud to work."

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with nearly 6 million members, 6,800 employees, and more than $28 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

CONTACT: Mark Seelig

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California