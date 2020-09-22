Blue Shield of California Foundation Advances Strategies to Prevent Domestic Violence, Support Childcare Workers, and Strengthen Community Efforts for Health Equity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Foundation announced today more than $10.6 million in grants focused on preventing domestic violence, strengthening the economic position of childcare workers and families who rely on them, and enabling multi-sector collaborations that drive health equity.

"Taken together, these inspiring and impactful grants support our mission to make California the healthiest state and end domestic violence," said Debbie I. Chang, MPH, President & CEO of the Foundation. "We are proud to contribute to collaborations and organizations across California that are addressing critical issues today while building a better tomorrow."

The funds include significant investments in domestic violence prevention with $3.74 million dedicated to breaking the cycle of domestic violence. Additional grants focus on engaging girls and women of color in healing and safety, and provide support for PolicyLink and the Healing Together Campaign to drive policy change and strengthen a network of men and boys of color working to end gender-based violence.

"As our society reflects on the urgent need to address the systemic racism and violence embedded in our institutions, this investment will help bring forth community-based approaches to ending partner violence that do not rely on systems of punishment," said Dr. Michael McAfee, President and CEO of PolicyLink.

The Foundation is also making several grants that advance economic stability in all phases of family life, including $2.1 million in funding to support economic stability and mobility of childcare workers and providers as critical enablers of family stability and safety. Additionally, funding will support Caring Across Generations, a project of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, to advocate for Universal Family Care to cover childcare, family leave, and elder care.

"Caregivers, both professional and unpaid, are the backbone of our health system," said Ai-jen Poo, Director of Caring Across Generations. "Investing in our caregiving systems and infrastructure, and centering equity for Black and brown families will help ensure that all Californians can take care of themselves and their loved ones at every stage of life, through COVID-19 and beyond."

Additional Foundation grants will advance equity-focused multisector collaborations and bolster California's COVID-19 contact-tracing program.

