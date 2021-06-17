Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Sponsors Community Resiliency Training Program With Professional Community Intervention Training Institute

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is pleased to sponsor a comprehensive community resiliency certification program with the Professional Community Intervention Training Institute (PCITI). The program is designed to educate and empower community frontline health and wellness workers, service providers, and community-based organizations in South Los Angeles about trauma informed support and resiliency practices.

"As we continue to support our communities, we recognize the importance to invest in the development of frontline community workers who serve our members," said Kellie Todd Griffin, Senior Director of Community and Provider Engagement at Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan. "Our partnerships with the Professional Community Intervention Training Institute and other community organizations give us an opportunity to support programs like the South Los Angeles Community Resiliency Training program to provide much needed training on trauma, conflict resolution and adverse childhood experience for those who work in community service."

Participants will gain valuable insight from a diverse group of professional trainers who have vast experience. Participants will engage in instructional sessions with scenario driven role-playing exercises, lectures and discussions that will support learning and reflection. Training modules are broken up in 12, two-hour sessions. Attendees may choose specific individual sessions to attend. All sessions must be completed to receive the Community Resiliency Certification.

Professional Community Intervention Training Institute-International (PCITI) founder, Dr. Aquil Basheer is passionate about the work and the collaboration with Blue Shield Promise: "So many of us live our lives through our limitations as opposed to our potential. It is an honor to partner with Blue Shield Promise as we attempt to provide validated protocols, useable tools, and effective skillsets for the participants of this training program. Our goal is 'Trauma Reduction through Proactive Instruction!' We sincerely hope our affected communities will join us for future classes."

Amanda De Loera-Morales, Wellnest Director, is one of the subject matter expert trainer for the certification program said, "These trainings inspired by Blue Shield Promise present an opportunity for participants to be filled with robust content to take in, hold, and apply tools and interventions. Each and every participant provides valuable perspective, and we welcome more participants to join us in the experience. Our work in South LA with partners like Blue Shield Promise is critical in supporting the community to empower itself."

Trainers for the Trauma program from Blue Shield Promise's South Los Angeles Advisory Committee include:

Dr. Aquil Basheer , Professor, Professional Community Intervention Training Institute

, Professor, Professional Community Intervention Training Institute Amanda De Loera-Morales , LCSW, Life Learning and Housing Director, Wellnest

, LCSW, Life Learning and Housing Director, Wellnest Dr. Joey Estrada , Director and Associate Professor, San Diego State University

, Director and Associate Professor, Robert Hernandez , MSW, DSW, University of Southern California

, MSW, DSW, Dr. Angela Parker , Director of Training and Programs, Jenesse Center

, Director of Training and Programs, Jenesse Center Steve Kim , Co-founder, Project Kinship

, Co-founder, Project Kinship Khalid Shah , Executive Director, Stop the Violence, and Increase the Peace Foundation

, Executive Director, Stop the Violence, and Increase the Peace Foundation Salaneka Smith, Information and Communication Consultant, Stop the Violence, and Increase the Peace Foundation

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal and Medicare-Medicaid Plans. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for its 440,000 members.

For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise . For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com . Or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

