Blue Shield of California Teams Up with AAA Northern California to Expand Select Medicare Supplement Plan Benefits

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California is teaming up with AAA Northern California to expand its standard Medicare Supplement Plan G offerings to include an Inspire plan1 that includes safe driving advice, computer-based driving programs and roadside assistance.

"Together with AAA Northern California, we are bringing important products and services to our Medicare Supplement plan members so that they can continue to lead vibrant and independent lives while staying safe on the road," said Krista Bowers, general manager and vice president of Medicare for Blue Shield of California. "We believe our members deserve care that is worthy of our family and friends that's sustainably affordable, and this latest offering is an example of that commitment."

Available to Medicare beneficiaries in Northern California, Medicare Supplement Plan G Inspire plan1 include:

Classic AAA Membership 2 – a one-year membership with 24/7 AAA roadside assistance.

– a one-year membership with 24/7 AAA roadside assistance. AAA Roadwise Driver – a course designed to help older adults refine their driving skills to become safer drivers.

– a designed to help older adults refine their driving skills to become safer drivers. Educational Driving Resources – with a dedicated website containing resources and advice for drivers, such as AAA Roadwise Rx 3 – a tool designed to help seniors learn more about their medications and how they may affect their driving.

"AAA has a full range of tools to help drivers of all ages," said Laura Zeigler, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for AAA Northern California. "The AAA benefits in the Medicare Supplement Plan G Inspire plan are designed to help senior drivers stay on the road as long as safely possible."

Blue Shield's new Medicare Supplement Plan G Inspire will also continue to provide all the benefits of Medicare Supplement Plan G plus additional health services such as:

Hearing aid benefit including an annual routine hearing test.

including an annual routine hearing test. Vision benefit including coverage for eye exams and either eyeglass frames and lenses or contact lenses.

including coverage for eye exams and either eyeglass frames and lenses or contact lenses. Physician consultation benefit offering 24/7/365 access that's available by phone or video via computer or mobile app.

offering 24/7/365 access that's available by phone or video via computer or mobile app. Over-the-counter items benefit offering a quarterly allowance for items such as cold and allergy medicines, first-aid supplies, pain relievers and more.

offering a quarterly allowance for items such as cold and allergy medicines, first-aid supplies, pain relievers and more. SilverSneakers fitness benefit at no extra cost, including tools for overall wellness by phone, online, or in-person support.

For more information on Blue Shield's Medicare Supplement Plan G Inspire, please visit bsca.com/AAA.

Medicare's Annual Election Period is October 15, 2020 to December 7, 2020. If you are a Medicare enrollee, you can apply for a Medicare Supplement plan at any time. For more information about Blue Shield's Medicare offerings, please visit blueshieldcamedicare.com

About AAA Northern California

AAA has a proud history of serving Members for over 100 years. AAA is on a mission to create Members for life by unleashing the innovative spirit of 4,000 employees representing more than 6 million Members across Northern California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska. In addition to legendary roadside assistance, AAA offers home, auto and life insurance, travel, and home security services. According to Via Magazine's Smart Guide, being a AAA Member can save you more than $1,200 a year. Learn more at AAA.com.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with over four million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

1 Effective January 1, 2021, available in select counties in northern California. Please refer to the Summary of Benefits/Evidence of Coverage (EOC) for plan details and eligibility requirements.

2 One year new or renewal Classic AAA Membership in 2021 valued at up to $56/year; AAA Membership provided by AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah.

3 This tool is intended to provide users with general information to help them better understand the traffic safety implications of using certain medications before driving. The information is not medical advice. Consult with your doctor before altering any medications or driving, or if you have specific medical questions or think you may be suffering from any medical condition.

