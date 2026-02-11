Blue Sky Bank Turns to Jack Henry to Drive Innovation, Elevate Customer Service and Support Growth

$1.3 billion-asset bank enhances commercial and retail banking capabilities

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that Blue Sky Bank selected Jack Henry to provide customers with modern, competitive offerings through a blend of self-service and personal banking experiences. Jack Henry's commitment to research and development, along with its vision for the future, significantly influenced the bank's decision.

Blue Sky Bank was originally chartered in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, in 1905. Since then, it has grown its 15-branch network across Oklahoma and Texas. Approximately 80% of the bank's business is commercial, serving sophisticated clients in metropolitan areas such as Tulsa, Dallas, and Fort Worth. These clients want both the extensive capabilities of megabanks and the personalized service Blue Sky Bank provides.

In addition to its commercial focus, Blue Sky Bank serves retail clients and recently launched a private banking division offering high-net-worth customers a more personalized, concierge-level banking experience. The bank has grown rapidly through both organic expansion and acquisitions, increasing assets from just over $200 million in 2018 to $1.3 billion today.

To remain competitive and better serve clients while preparing for acquisitions, Blue Sky Bank selected Jack Henry's modern core processing platform along with integrated digital and commercial solutions. The Banno Digital Platform™ will give retail customers full control over their accounts and financial data, offering a scalable, self-service solution that works for all generations while still providing access to personal guidance. For commercial clients, the bank chose LoanVantage™ to consolidate lending platforms and Treasury Management to deliver a seamless, unified system for both customers and staff.

"This technology plan is a big move for the future of our bank – one that will position us to meet the local community's needs as we expand into new territories with a holistic, personalized approach to banking," said Hayden Blackford, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Blue Sky Bank. "We chose Jack Henry for their open technology modernization strategy as well as their service and support. They will allow us to serve our communities faster and deliver better, constantly evolving experiences. Two years ago, we focused on building strong IT fundamentals around efficiency, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity. With that foundation in place, Jack Henry's technology will help us execute our new goal of meeting customers where they are."

Jack Henry's strategy of delivering a steady stream of modern service components in the public cloud also stood out to Blue Sky Bank. "Their ongoing investment in research and development impressed us," Blackford added. "As a high-growth bank, we want to scale our offerings and stay innovative while keeping relationship banking at the heart of everything we do. We trust that Jack Henry will help us do both."

"Blue Sky Bank has grown significantly in recent years and continues to grow because it is meeting clients' evolving financial needs with the personal attention of a community bank; it's what the market wants," said Jonathan Baltzell, President of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry. "Our platform supports commercial, small business, and retail banking clients with an integrated approach. It helps the bank compete with larger institutions, build on its long-standing history, and enter a new era of growth."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

