Blue Sky eLearn's Path LMS Joins the Zoom App Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky eLearn, the eLearning and virtual events company that has transformed the way organizations deliver educational content and certification, announced today the addition of its flagship product, Path LMSTM, to the Zoom App Marketplace.

"We're excited that Path LMS is now an official app on the Zoom Marketplace. This newest feature enables our clients to reach a broader audience, helping organizations enable lifelong learning for every professional. As an eLearning company, this is at the core of what we do and who we are," said Philip G. Forte, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Sky eLearn.