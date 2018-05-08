Blue Sky Network Appoints Former NASA Astronaut Steven L. Smith to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network, an industry-leading global provider of satellite tracking and fleet management solutions, today announced the appointment of former NASA astronaut Steven L. Smith to the Board of Directors.

A veteran of four spaceflights covering 16 million miles, Smith's total spacewalk hours place him in the top 10 of both U.S. astronauts and space explorers from other nations. Undertaking seven spacewalks totaling 49 hours and 25 minutes, he has serviced the Hubble Space Telescope and International Space Station (ISS). He later served as the NASA ISS Program Liaison to the European Space Agency and then as the Associate Director for ISS, Science Directorate, at NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley.

A Stanford University graduate, with bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering plus an MBA, Smith now lends his considerable technical and business expertise to progressive technology companies including Blue Sky Network.

"I'm honored to join Blue Sky Network as a Director," said Smith. "From both business and safety standpoints, today's fleet owners must be able to fully manage their assets in real-time. Blue Sky Network's innovative technology, tracking and analytics engine, two-way messaging, and voice solutions allow safer, more efficient fleet operations."

"I am thrilled to welcome Steve to our Board," said Gregoire Demory, Blue Sky Network President. "His industry expertise and the relationships he's built over years will greatly benefit our growth initiatives."

"Steve joins a highly accomplished group of professionals serving on our Board of Directors," said Kambiz Aghili, Blue Sky Network CEO. "His forward-looking vision will prove invaluable to the company's continued success."

About Blue Sky Network

Blue Sky Network (www.blueskynetwork.com) is an industry-leading provider of mission-critical fleet management, tracking, and operational analytics solutions serving private, commercial, and government customers worldwide. BSN deploys innovative satellite-based communication solutions that help aviation, marine, and land/mobile customers track and manage assets in real-time anywhere in the world, resulting in improved safety, security, operational efficiency, and profitability. Founded in 2001, Blue Sky Network is headquartered in San Diego, California, with customers and distributors in more than 50 countries.

