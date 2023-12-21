Blue Sky Network's SkyLink Solution Now Supports Iridium Messaging Transport

News provided by

Blue Sky Network

21 Dec, 2023, 18:32 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network today announced that its dual-mode SkyLink solution now supports the highly-anticipated Iridium Messaging Transport℠ (IMT) service.

"We're proud to offer customers an IMT-integrated SkyLink Messaging Hub, which removes the complexity of using IMT by enabling developers to easily send and receive messages between remote assets via a familiar API," said Blue Sky Network CTO Ron Hume.

IMT optimizes the process of sending and receiving data over the Iridium network, resulting in a swifter and more secure information transfer at an affordable price. It is ideal for M2M, email, weather, transactions, and group communications.

Visit our website to learn more about this cutting-edge capability and please contact [email protected] with any questions or for additional information.   

About Blue Sky Network

Blue Sky Network is a leading provider of global solutions engineered for the future of land, sea, and air communications. Our comprehensive portfolio of satellite-based tracking systems, intelligence software solutions, dual-mode two-way devices, and hardware deliver seamless communications and connectivity, even in the most remote environments.

Blue Sky Network is a preferred Iridium Certus® service provider and value-added manufacturing partner.

SOURCE Blue Sky Network

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.