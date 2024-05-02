Blue Sky Nutrition LLC ("Blue Sky Nutrition") today announced a new partnership to acquire Maltwerks Inc.'s ("Maltwerks") food & feed merchandising business

DETROIT LAKES, Minn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maltwerks is a malting business serving breweries, distilleries, and food/feed manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. Blue Sky Nutrition LLC's acquisition of Maltwerks' food & feed merchandising business establishes Blue Sky Nutrition as a significant player in the supplement, food, pet food, and feed industry.

"Increasing our offering with Maltwerks' food & feed merchandising business will allow Blue Sky Nutrition to expand to international markets with a diverse portfolio," said Randy Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Sky Nutrition LLC. "Maltwerks will remain a key player in the brewing and distilling beverage space."

Blue Sky Nutrition's acquisition of Maltwerks food & feed merchandising assets closed in mid-April 2024. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

About Blue Sky Nutrition

Headquartered in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Blue Sky Nutrition LLC is a supplier of nutraceuticals, proteins, pet food ingredients, and dairy ingredients. Blue Sky Nutrition LLC has a diverse product offering with the ability to scale small and large productions. All of this is backed by Blue Sky Nutrition's esteemed commitment to quality ingredients and customer focus. Visit www.blueskynutrition.com for more information.

