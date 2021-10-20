Blue Sky Outdoor Living Releases Latest Innovation: Square Smokeless Patio Fire Pit

The patent-pending Square Peak is the only ready-to-assemble patio fire pit on the market that is square in style and smokeless. A minimal footprint ensures simple transportation from store to home, and it can be assembled in less than 10 minutes. Ultimate ease of use complements the Square Peak's durability, with an integrated body that joins legs and burn chamber into a single structure that's built to last.

Its on-trend, square shape easily fits three standard-size, split firewood logs horizontally in each fuel layer—up to three layers deep, for nine total logs. As a result, users do not need to cut logs before using them in the fire pit. As with all Blue Sky Outdoor Living smokeless fire pits, the Square Peak offers a unique steel double-wall construction that creates strong airflow. This draws cool, outside air into the bottom of the double wall and releases it at the top, reigniting the air and creating a boost of oxygen that causes a powerful secondary burn at the top of the fire pit. This secondary burn produces a more efficient flame that burns hotter and longer—without smoke or the need for constant tending.

A feature of the Square Peak—and of all Blue Sky Outdoor Living smokeless fire pits—is a dual-fuel option. Fires can be built with up to nine traditional logs, wood pellets, or a combination of both. Even the patent-pending ash-catch makes the experience a cinch. Once the fire pit has cooled, users can easily remove ashes from the top opening with handles that enable easy disposal.

"The Square Peak Smokeless Patio Fire Pit simplifies the fire-pit experience, right out of the box," said Blue Sky Outdoor Living Marketing Manager Maegan Sadocha. "Assembling it for the first—smokeless—fire takes just a few minutes, and it's easy to maintain for the long-run. The Square Peak provides a distinct combination of convenience and style at a great value for leisure-seekers, no matter the season."

Blue Sky Outdoor Living's Square Peak Smokeless Patio Fire Pit is now available for preorder. Go to blueskyoutdoorliving.com to locate retailers. Visit Blue Sky Outdoor Living on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.

About Blue Sky Outdoor Living

As a global manufacturer with an ever-expanding product line, Blue Sky Outdoor living provides a variety of innovative outdoor products—from fire pits to gas patio heaters—that enhance the experience of any outdoor gathering or adventure. Blue Sky Outdoor Living is a wholly owned brand of Quality Craft. For more information, visit blueskyoutdoorliving.com.

SOURCE Blue Sky Outdoor Living

Related Links

https://www.blueskyoutdoorliving.com

