Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy Accelerates Growth Based on Successful Track Record in Niche Market

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy, a leading innovator in the specialty pharmacy industry, announced recently that they have relocated their Mount Pleasant, SC headquarters to 1501 Belle Isle Avenue and expanded into North Carolina with an office in Charlotte at 813 Providence Rd. This brings Blue Sky's total number of locations to three, with plans for additional expansion.

The new headquarters location means ample space for the on-site pharmacy and team to execute its mission to streamline the complicated specialty medication process and an atmosphere on point with the company's brand and culture. Expanding into North Carolina enables Blue Sky to further its reach into current and future markets and is a milestone step towards becoming a nationally recognized player in the specialty pharmacy space.

"Caring about people and patients is the foundation of Blue Sky's success. Investing in a new state-of-the-art headquarters facility is just another example of our core commitment to serve others and was a logical step in our growth strategy. It will be a great place to call home for team members while further enhancing our capabilities to better serve patient's needs," said CEO and Founder Curt Nesbitt.

To learn more about Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy, visit blueskyspecialtypharmacy.com .

About Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy

With locations in Mount Pleasant, SC, Daphne AL, and Charlotte, NC, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy was founded with the vision to re-imagine pharmacy as we know it. Our goal is to create a meaningful and enduring impact on our practices and patients and to alleviate the administrative burden and headaches associated with specialty treatments so our practices and providers can focus on treating patients.

Contact:

Sara Kazzi

Marketing Director

[email protected]

843.352.7662

SOURCE Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy