Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy Ranks No. 1082 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 237.5 Percent

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy is No. 1082 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy

Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy offers a unique alternative to the traditional prescription process for both patients and providers. Blue Sky alleviates the administrative burden and headaches associated with specialty treatments so providers can spend their time focused on treating patients, and patients stay more informed, supported, and empowered in every step of their healthcare journey.

"We are dedicated to bringing simplicity and support to the healthcare industry. To achieve 237.5% growth in the process of empowering both providers and patients is a bonus, and a reflection of our team's dedication and hard work towards our mission," said Curt Nesbitt, Founder of Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy. "I'm beyond proud of our team, and we're excited about our continued growth and are laser-focused on staying a step ahead as innovators in the healthcare space."

Delivering on its mission to innovate, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy puts technology to work for its patients and providers alike. In addition to the provider portal that facilitates smarter, faster, and more efficient communication, they have a "Patient Journey App" currently in development for patients to effortlessly engage with their care team and track the effectiveness of their medications via built-in clinical management programs. The data collected gives valuable insight into not only the physician's plan of care but the manufacturers' overall effectiveness of the drug. Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy's technology is uniquely poised to help influence the patient's adherence, compliance, satisfaction rating, and most importantly, their journey.

Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy also recently added QR codes to the prescription labels on all medications it dispenses that when scanned by the patient provide additional information including medication usage, injection training, clinical data, and the ability to schedule refill reminders. Quick access to this information saves both patients and providers time, as well as reduces errors.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy

With locations in Mount Pleasant, SC and Daphne, AL, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy was founded with the vision to re-imagine pharmacy as we know it. Our model is more than just something different for the sake of being different. Our goal is to create a meaningful and enduring impact on our practices and patients. We also provide for underserved patients and communities on a local and global scale. Our vision is to alleviate the administrative burden and headaches that can be associated with specialty treatments so our practices and providers can spend their time focused on treating patients.

CONTACT:

Sara Kazzi

Marketing Director

[email protected]

843.352.7662

SOURCE Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy

Related Links

https://blueskyspecialtypharmacy.com/

