Blue Sky Teams Up With Minnesota-Based Artist on a Powerful Collection of Planners That Make a Difference

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Take a stand and be the change with Blue Sky and Senn & Sons. Blue Sky is proud to announce a new collaboration with Senn & Sons on an inspiring planner collection for the 2021-2022 year. Kimberly Senn, founder and artist of Senn & Sons, took to the streets of downtown Minneapolis last year and painted a thought-provoking, colorful mural on a boarded-up building that read "Be the Change." By using this (and additional) art pieces in this planner collection, both Blue Sky and Senn & Sons hope to provide a daily reminder that everyone has the power to make an impact and move forward with intention.

This collaboration, which debuted on July 4, 2021, is part of Blue Sky's commitment to ending inequality and supporting organizations working to promote social justice. In April 2021, Blue Sky donated $10,000 to the National Urban League, whose mission is to provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and the guarantee of civil rights for the underserved in America. Through this donation and its new collaboration with Senn & Sons, Blue Sky aims to make a difference in communities in need throughout the country.

"A longtime partner of ours, we have always admired Kimberly Senn's soulful designs and her deep commitment to philanthropic work. Her message in 'Be the Change' is no different. It's our hope that by bringing this collection to customers, we'll inspire others to be the change that they want to see in the world the same way Kimberly inspired Blue Sky as a company to take action and support the National Urban League. We have more work to do, but this is a start." -Warren Vidovich, Blue Sky Co-CEO

The Senn & Sons for Blue Sky collection is made up of 12 planning calendars and is available for purchase now both in-store and online at a national retailer. Dated from July 2021-June 2022, each planner features uplifting designs and encouraging sayings designed by Kimberly Senn, including Be the Change, The Future is Bright, Rise Up Float On, Dream Big, and Now Beats Never. Each planner offers weekly and monthly planning calendars, lined notes pages, and gold wire binding. Planners are available in Weekly and Monthly formats in four sizes and are priced from $9.99.

About Blue Sky:

#1 Dated Products brand*, Blue Sky represents more than just a pretty planner. Recognized for its extensive array of dated planners, calendars, notebooks, and more, Blue Sky products help the millions who dream of achieving organization reach their goals, in style (hello, form and function). Blue Sky has solidified its role as a force in the lifestyle category through partnerships with top brands like The Home Edit, cupcakes and cashmere, and Ashley G, who have trusted Blue Sky with bringing their unique visions to life. And the world has taken notice. Blue Sky products have been featured by media including Better Homes & Gardens, Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, Business Insider, New York Magazine, Essence, and more. Plan to do more of what you love®. www.bluesky.com

About Senn & Sons:

Senn & Sons is a creative studio founded by designer Kimberly Senn, who brings a background in brand strategy and surface pattern design, and a passion for visual storytelling, to every project. Senn & Sons works with companies to create original art and patterns for their products as well as helping established and emerging small business owners create and refresh their branding, design, and marketing. Senn & Sons work has been featured in national and local Twin Cities media including the Wall Street Journal, Martha Stewart American Made, Design Mom, Star Tribune, Mpls St. Paul Magazine, Minnesota Monthly, Minnesota Parent, WCCO and Fox9, amongst others. www.sennandsons.com

About National Urban League:

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 91 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Retail Tracking Service, 52 weeks ending May 1, 2021

