Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

16,780,000 Warrants and 1,381,000 Warrants that are set to expire on December 2 and December 19, 2024 respectively to be extended to December 2 and December 19, 2027 respectively. These Warrants were originally issued under a private placement completed by the Company in 2 Tranches in December 2022 . None of the Warrants have been exercised.

The exercise price of the Warrants will remain at $0.20. Each Warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

The Company further reports that 200,000 Warrants are held by insiders of the Company. As such, the extension of such Warrants constitutes, to that extent, a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Exchange Policy 5.9), as the fair market value of the Warrants held by the insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

___________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

