Blue Sky Uranium CEO and VP Exploration to be Featured on StreetSmart Live! Webcast

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2

OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it is being featured by Streetwise Reports for an in depth interview with Niko Cacos, CEO of Blue Sky, Guillermo Pensado, VP Exploration of Blue Sky and Gerardo Del Real, President of Resource Stock Digest and Co-founder of Digest Publishing as they discuss their upcoming catalysts and events.

Please join us on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 9:40am PT/12:40pm ET.

Link to register to join: http://www.streetwisereports.com/events/register/?event_id=74&utm_source=BSK

About Streetwise Reports

Since 2001, Streetwise Reports has been the place where investors go to read about promising investment ideas straight from leading industry experts, analysts, newsletter writers and money managers.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

