Blue Spark Technologies Adds MaryAnne Rizk to Board of Advisors

Cutting-Edge Remote Patient Monitoring Technology Enhances Leadership with the Appointment of Board of Advisors

CLEVELAND, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Spark Technologies, Inc ., a proven innovative digital health technology (DHT) leader in enabling AI-powered remote patient monitoring (RPM) to support precision patient-centric drug development, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. MaryAnne Rizk, a recognized leader in drug development technological innovation, to the Company's advisory board.

Dr. Rizk will work with Blue Spark Technologies to identify the evolution of its integrated growth. Her visionary leadership and strategic insights are set to propel Blue Spark Technologies to the forefront of innovation in RPM and real-world data (RWD). With over two decades of global experience, Dr. Rizk brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from her illustrious career at industry marquee organizations such as CVS, Merck, Medidata, Oracle, IQVIA, and Medable with domain expertise in AI/ML, RWD, RPM, Precision Medicine, Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT). Dr. Rizk's career is distinguished by her role in orchestrating global partner and innovation ecosystems, particularly in modernizing digital trials.

At the heart of Blue Spark Technologies' success is its commitment to precision monitoring of patient vital signs with their flagship product, TempTraq®, which is the only FDA cleared disposable monitor that continuously measures and records core body temperature at a rapid pace of every 10 seconds. Clinically tested and used across hospital networks and widely used across the biopharma industry, particularly in oncology, Blue Spark's advanced technology ensures highest level of accuracy and reliability in tracking core body temperature and other vital biomarkers, providing healthcare providers with real-time, actionable data enabling proactive and timely interventions for patient care.

"We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Dr. Rizk to our advisory board," said John Gannon, President and CEO of Blue Spark Technologies. "Her remarkable track record and profound knowledge in digital health will be invaluable as we continue to be at the forefront of redefining patient monitoring standards. I am confident that the collective expertise of our board will further propel Blue Spark Technologies to new heights of success."

"I am thrilled to be appointed to the Board of Advisors for Blue Spark Technologies," stated Dr. Rizk. "Blue Spark Technologies is a vanguard in digital health technology that improves patient safety. This reinforces my personal commitment to revolutionize patient care through intelligent precision monitoring innovation. I am eager to add my insights to their work, sculpt the industry's future, and collaborate with Blue Spark's talented team. I aim to implement impactful strategies and support the company's growth trajectory."

Dr. Rizk's appointment to the advisory board marks a significant milestone for Blue Spark Technologies, underscoring the company's commitment to revolutionizing patient care through advanced technology and strategic partnerships.

Dr. MaryAnne Rizk and John Gannon are attending the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco and BIO Partnering forum. Click here to schedule a meeting.

About Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Blue Spark Technologies is a leader in developing thin, flexible, wearable remote patient monitoring solutions. Blue Spark Technologies' latest innovation, TempTraq®, is the only Bluetooth®, wearable temperature monitor in the form of a soft, comfortable patch that continuously, safely, and comfortably, monitors body temperature for up to 72 hours and sends alerts to Apple® or Android™ compatible mobile devices. The company's TempTraq Connect HIPAA-compliant service supported by the Google Healthcare Cloud Platform allows parents and caregivers to monitor body temperature from anywhere. It also allows direct integration with health care provider electronic health records (EHR) systems and central nursing stations, providing a secure method of storing patient health care data.

For more information, visit https://www.bluesparktechnologies.com.

