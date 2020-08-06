Blue Sprig Pediatrics Announces Acquisition Of Aptitude Habilitation Services

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc. ("BlueSprig") announces that it has acquired the assets of the Carmel, CA based Aptitude Habilitation Services ("Aptitude"). Aptitude is a multi-state clinic and home-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services treating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are proud to partner with the team at Aptitude and excited about the opportunity to expand into Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, Hawaii, and Virginia as a result," said Keith Jones, President and CEO of BlueSprig. "This partnership also adds density in some areas we are already serving which allows us to bring more in the way of high-quality services, advocacy, and awareness to those communities."

"We are excited to join with BlueSprig in our shared vision and values as service providers," said Margarett Gabrielson, CEO of Aptitude. "In partnership, we have the ability to reach families in ways we previously could have only imagined. This is the perfect way to honor the dream and mission of our founder and my late husband, Jeffrey Gabrielson."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") now estimates that one in 54 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with ASD by the age of eight. ABA therapy is recognized as the gold standard of care for children with ASD.

Jones added, "BlueSprig's mission is to change the world for children with autism and we are excited to have Aptitude join us on our mission. Together, we look forward to increasing access and fulfilling the unmet need for high-quality behavior analysis treatment across the United States."

About Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a clinic and home-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"). BlueSprig is on a mission to change the world for children with autism and is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is the largest autism services provider in Texas and the southeast with locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com

About Aptitude Habilitation Services

Aptitude Habilitations Services was founded in 2009 and provides Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment services to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"). The company serves the autism community with clinic and home-based services as well as community and school-based services in 11 states. For additional information about Aptitude, visit www.aptitudeservices.com

