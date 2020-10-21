Blue Sprig Pediatrics Announces Acquisition Of Momentum Autism Therapy Services

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc. ("BlueSprig") announces that it has acquired the assets of the Michigan based Momentum Autism Therapy Services ("Momentum"). Momentum is a center and home-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services treating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are proud to partner with the team at Momentum and excited about the opportunity to expand into Michigan," said Keith Jones, President and CEO of BlueSprig. "Moving into a new area to serve a population in need of high-quality services, advocacy, and awareness is paramount to our mission."

"Our team at Momentum is excited to partner with the BlueSprig Family," said Landria Seals Green, CEO of Momentum. "To reach more families and have a greater impact in Michigan is a dream fulfilled."

Green added "From the very first conversation, it felt like a great synergy and partnership. Michigan is filled with families from many different backgrounds, and BlueSprig understands the importance of diversity and that treatment is not a one size model."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") now estimates that one in 54 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with ASD by the age of eight. ABA therapy is recognized as the gold standard of care for children with ASD.

Jones added "BlueSprig's mission is to change the world for children with autism and we are excited to have Momentum join us on our mission. Together, we look forward to increasing access and fulfilling the unmet need for high-quality behavior analysis treatment in Michigan and across the United States."

About Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a center and home-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"). BlueSprig is on a mission to change the world for children with autism and is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is the largest autism services provider in Texas and the southeast with locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com

About Momentum Autism Therapy Services

Momentum Autism Therapy Services was founded in 2017 and provides Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment services to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"). Momentum serves the southeastern Michigan autism community with clinic and home-based ABA services as well as speech therapy, social skills, family guidance, and counseling services. For additional information about Momentum, visit www.momentum-therapy.com

Contact:

Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.

Laurie Marino

Director of Marketing and PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Sprig Pediatrics

Related Links

http://www.bluesprigautism.com

