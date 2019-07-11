Blue Sprig Pediatrics Announces Acquisition Of Thrive Autism Solutions

HOUSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc. ("BlueSprig") announces that it has acquired the assets of St. Louis, MO based Thrive Autism Solutions (Thrive). Thrive is a multi-state clinic and home based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services treating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This is a wonderful partnership and we are very excited to expand into Arkansas and Missouri," said Keith Jones, President and CEO of BlueSprig. "Our partnership with Thrive, allows us to serve Arkansas and Missouri families while providing the platform to expand services to families in the surrounding areas."

BlueSprig's mission is to change the world for children with autism by providing the very best ABA services, investing in research to improve those services, and advocating for resources and vital funding for children with ASD.

"I am thrilled by how Thrive has exceeded my vision of setting the standard for autism services in Missouri and Arkansas. One child at a time, the Thrive team has proven that kids truly have no limits," said Dr. Raelynn Hillhouse, CEO of Thrive Autism Solutions. "It is exciting to partner with an organization like Blue Sprig Pediatrics that shares our commitment to changing lives through clinical excellence and compassion."

Jones added, "We couldn't be happier to partner with Thrive and their incredible organization that aligns with our mission and values. We are honored to be able to work together to provide ABA therapy services in this area and invest in research, de novo, and acquisition growth in underserved regions in and around Arkansas and Missouri, to meet the needs of families in these regions."

About Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a clinic-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is the largest autism services provider in Texas with locations in Arizona, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com

About Thrive Autism Solutions

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Raelynn Hillhouse, Thrive Autism Solutions is the largest home and clinic-based provider of ABA therapy in Missouri and Arkansas. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Thrive has 6 locations serving St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, Northwest Arkansas, Little Rock and Ft. Smith.

